29 of the best cookbooks from The Great British Bake Off contestants

Been looking to improve your baking with GBBO back on television? Here’s a non-exhaustive list of the best cookbooks from The Great British Bake Off contestants.

Lauren Jack
By Lauren Jack
Published 27th Sep 2023, 15:53 BST

There have been thirteen winners of The Great British Bake Off crowned since 2010, with more than 100 competitors having entered the tent with hopes of taking home the coveted cake stand.

From stunning signature bakes to incredible and ornate showstoppers, it can’t be denied that some rare talent has been uncovered. And if you worship at the gingham covered altar it won't be a surprise to learn that many former bakers from Bake Off, or The Great British Baking Show if you're from the States, have released cookbooks full of their best recipes, tips and tricks.

We've decided to take a (non-exhaustive) look at some of the best books written by former Bake Off contestants; though we won’t count those which don’t focus on baking, nor will we include Bake Off branded releases.

So here are 29 cookbooks written by Great British Bake Off contestants, including Scotland's very own Peter Sawkins.

The earliest winner of The Great British Bake Off, Edd Kimber has released several cookbooks including One Tin Bakes. Released in 2020 it was included in top cookbook lists by The Guardian, New York Times, Washington Post and BBC Good Food with additional praise coming from the likes of Nigella Lawson. As the book’s title hints, One Tin Bakes is full of recipes you can whip up in a simple 9 x 13 in baking tin and with Edd’s balance of flavours doing plenty of the work for you.

1. One Tin Bakes by Edd Kimber

Series 9 baker Kim-Joy consistently impressed the judges with her eye for design and flavour which is why her unique cookbook Celebrate with Kim-Joy is worth being included in this list. With 60 recipes ranging in difficulty, there’s something for everyone and every occasion.

2. Celebrate with Kim-Joy by Kim-Joy

After competing in series 3 of The Great British Bake Off, Dr James Morton from Shetland walked away after making it to the finals. In his time since the show he has become a GP and penned several books including some on home brewing. However, out of his excellent selection we’ve chosen his debut cookbook Brilliant Bread which took home ‘Cookery Book of the Year’ at the Guild of Food Writers Awards in 2014 and was shortlisted for the Andre Simon Food Book in 2013.

3. Brilliant Bread by James Morton

Unarguably one of the most successful winners of Bake Off, Nadiya Hussain has stormed into the lives of the British public. From her TV shows to her novels, there’s nothing that Nadiya can’t seem to do. While there’s plenty of books by the baker to choose from we’ve selected Nadiya Bakes, a 2021 British Book Awards nominee.

4. Nadiya Bakes by Nadiya Hussain

