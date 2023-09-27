29 of the best cookbooks from The Great British Bake Off contestants

3 . Brilliant Bread by James Morton

After competing in series 3 of The Great British Bake Off, Dr James Morton from Shetland walked away after making it to the finals. In his time since the show he has become a GP and penned several books including some on home brewing. However, out of his excellent selection we’ve chosen his debut cookbook Brilliant Bread which took home ‘Cookery Book of the Year’ at the Guild of Food Writers Awards in 2014 and was shortlisted for the Andre Simon Food Book in 2013.