29 of the best cookbooks from The Great British Bake Off contestants
Been looking to improve your baking with GBBO back on television? Here’s a non-exhaustive list of the best cookbooks from The Great British Bake Off contestants.
There have been thirteen winners of The Great British Bake Off crowned since 2010, with more than 100 competitors having entered the tent with hopes of taking home the coveted cake stand.
From stunning signature bakes to incredible and ornate showstoppers, it can’t be denied that some rare talent has been uncovered. And if you worship at the gingham covered altar it won't be a surprise to learn that many former bakers from Bake Off, or The Great British Baking Show if you're from the States, have released cookbooks full of their best recipes, tips and tricks.
We've decided to take a (non-exhaustive) look at some of the best books written by former Bake Off contestants; though we won’t count those which don’t focus on baking, nor will we include Bake Off branded releases.
So here are 29 cookbooks written by Great British Bake Off contestants, including Scotland's very own Peter Sawkins.