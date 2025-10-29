Could Jasmine follow in the footsteps of Peter Sawkins to become the second ever Scottish Bake Off winner? | Channel 4 / Love Productions

Jasmine is the favourite to win Bake Off after winning Star Baker for a fifth time during the 2025 semi-final.

The Great British Bake Off final is next week, with Scottish baker Jasmine the favourite to win the competition.

After a gruelling semi-final, the medical student won Star Baker for a fifth time - equalling the record set in 2014 by Richard Burr - and putting her in an excellent position to become the second ever Scottish contestant to win Bake Off.

But with the series 16 final still to come, who will she be up against and what do the bookies think?

Who are the 2025 Bake Off finalists ?

Jasmine, Aaron and Tom are the 2025 Great British Bake Off finalists.

Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith pulled no punches with their Patisserie Week challenges, tasking Jasmine, Toby, Tom and Aaron with a cream horn signature, framboisier technical and macaron masterpiece showstopper.

During the semi-final, Jasmine earned praise for her signature and came first in the technical, leaving her as the only person who could win Star Baker because of the “quite pernickety” - her words - judges.

Tom, Toby and Aaron each had their own failures this week, which left semi-final deliberations so close that Prue even suggested asking for a volunteer to go home.

In the end, the judges thought that Aaron and Tom were able to make up for their less than perfect bakes and scrape through to the final, meaning Toby was sent home.

Scottish baker Jasmine favourite to win this year’s Bake Off

As one of only two contestants in Bake Off history to have won Star Baker five times, Jasmine is now the favourite to win series 16.

Her victory would make her just the second Scottish contestant to take home the coveted cake stand after Edinburgh baker Peter Sawkins’ win in 2020.

Jasmine will go up against Tom and Aaron in the final, but despite her consistency throughout the competition everything could still change next week. The judges will only consider the bakes put before them that day, meaning that Tom or Aaron could make such a large impression that they come out on top.

And if you’re wondering how likely that is, it’s worth remembering that although Richard was Star Baker five times in 2014, it was Nancy Birtwhistle who won series 5 in the end.

2025 Great British Bake Off winner odds

Even if you are cheering on Jasmine and hoping that she will be another winner for Scotland, we’ve taken a look at what the bookies have been saying.

Here are all off the 2025 Great British Bake Off winner odds, according to Gambling.com.

1. Jasmine — 8/15

2. Tom — 15/8