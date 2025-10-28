Toby, Jasmine, Tom and Aaron are heading into the series 16 Great British Bake Off semi-final. | Channel 4 / Love Productions

Week 9 of the Great British Bake Off is now here, bringing with it the series 16 semi-final. For bakers, this means just one thing: Patisserie Week.

Last week, fan-favourite baker Iain left the tent leaving just Aaron, Tom, Toby and Scottish baker Jasmine - who was named star baker for a whopping fourth time.

With just four contestants now remaining, who will survive this week’s challenges to make the Bake Off final?

What week is Bake Off tonight?

Following the Great British Bake Off semi-final tradition, week nine in the tent sees the bakers face Patisserie Week.

In their signature bake, contestants must craft cream horns - expect plenty of innuendo there - with the technical challenge an appropriately tricky sugar glass dome.

As for the semi-final showstopper, bakers will have to go all out with the judges calling for a macaron sculpture which “depicts something meaningful to them”.

The tent will feel emptier than ever with just four bakers remaining, each of whom must avoid cracking under pressure.

What time is Great British Bake Off on tonight?

The Great British Bake Off semi-final will be broadcast live on Channel 4 at 8pm.

Those who would rather watch the BSL signed and subtitled Bake Off, can switch over to 4Seven where it will be aired simultaneously.