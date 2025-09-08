Great British Bake Off 2025: Here are the 12 Scottish bakers who have appeared in the tent - including Jasmine
The new series of the Great British Bake Off has kicked off, with a new Scottish baker in the iconic tent.
It isn’t every year that we get a contestant from Scotland taking part in the reality TV series, with just twelve amateur bakers appearing in the tent since 2010 - only one of whom has been able to claim the coveted cake stand.
Currently competing to join Peter Sawkins as the next Scottish Bake Off winner is Jasmine Mitchell, an Edinburgh-born medicine student who is currently studying in London.
Last year there were no contestants from Scotland in the tent, however there was instead a Hogmanay special which brought six Scottish bakers from previous seasons to compete in the festive competition.
So without further ado, here are all the Scottish contestants to have appeared on the Great British Bake Off over the years.
Jasmine Mitchell – Series 16, 2025
The latest Scottish contestant on the Great British Bake Off is 23-year-old Jasmine. Currently studying for a medical degree in London, it was her mum and family who taught her how to bake. While she now lives in England, she is often inspired by her home country and during Cake Week created a stunning landscape of the Highlands for her showstopper.
Nicky Laceby – Series 14, 2023
Originally from Dundee, Nicky was a fan favourite during her time on series 14 of Bake Off in 2023. Though she moved to the West Midlands, the former cabin crew member was a memorable addition to the show from episode one, when her animal-themed cake prompted the following hilarious innuendo from Prue: “So, Nicky, tell us about your beaver…”
Since her time of Bake Off you can find Nicky doing what she loves, and baking on social media.
Kevin Flynn – Series 13, 2022
During series 13 in 2022, Kevin was one of two Scottish contestants on Bake Off. The music teacher from Lanarkshire began baking as a teenager, and while he did return to his profession following his time on the show he continues to share his recipes on social media as well hosting and participating in live food demonstrations and sharing his recipes in various publications.
James Dewar – Series 13, 2022
Alongside Kevin, nuclear scientist James was a contestant on series 13 of the Great British Bake Off. Since his time on the show James has continued to bake, establishing The Big Gay Bakery in Glasgow which offers everything from decorated cookies to custom cakes for events.
Peter Sawkins – Series 11, 2020
As well as being the youngest winner of the Great British Bake Off, Peter Sawkins was also the first – and only – Scottish contestant to take home the coveted cake stand. Having appeared during series 11 in 2020, he has since graduated from Edinburgh University and continued to bake. He has made cakes for a number of famous faces – including the King and Sir Chris Hoy – released his own cookbooks, and even hosted his own Edinburgh Fringe show.
Michael Chakraverty – Series 10, 2019
Though not technically Scottish, series 10 contestant Michael considered himself Scottish having been raised in Scone as well as studying and working in Edinburgh. Formerly a theatre manager – who previously worked at the Edinburgh Playhouse – Michael is now a writer and one half of the Sticky Bun Boys podcast, which he hosts with series winner David Atherton.
Tom Hetherington – Series 8, 2017
In 2017, Edinburgh baker Tom was among the hopeful bakers of Bake off series 8. While he is still an architect, Tom spends the majority of his time baking and developing recipes which he shares on his website and social media.
Flora Shedden – Series 6, 2015
In 2015, Flora Shedden was one of two Scottish contestants taking part in series 6 of the Great British Bake Off. Following her time on the show, Flora returned to her hometown of Dunkeld in Perthshire where she owns Aran, an artisan bakery, and the Lòn Store. As well, she has released two cookbooks with the third Winter in the Highlands set to be released in October.
Marie Campbell – Series 6, 2015
During series 6, Flora was joined by Auchterarder grandmother Marie Campbell. While she became the first star baker of the year, she was also among the earliest to leave the tent in 2015, and even created a bit of controversy when it was uncovered that she had once studied at the Ritz in Paris – even if it was in 1984.
Norman Calder – Series 5, 2014
In 2014 retired naval officer Norman was the only Scottish contestant in the Great British Bake Off tent. From Moray, “Stormin’ Norman” was raised in a family of bakers and was a fan favourite during his time on the show. He posts his bakes on social media occasionally, released his own cookbook and was among the six previous contestants who appeared during the 2024 Festive Special.
James Morton – Series 3, 2012
During series 3 Dr James Morton was the second-ever Scottish contestant on the Great British Bake Off. While he remains a full time GP for the NHS, he has released seven cookbooks since being on the show which focus on bread, homebrewing and Shetland cooking.
Lea Harris – Series 1, 2010
Meanwhile, the first ever Scottish contestant on the Great British Bake Off was Lea Harris. From Midlothian, the baker also holds the dubious honour of being the first baker to be eliminated from the show – but that hasn’t stopped her passion for baking. She shares her love of food on her blog Off the Eaten Track and was able to redeem herself by returning to the tent for the Hogmanay Bake Off special.
