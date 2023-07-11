All Sections
Best Action Movies on Netflix: The 23 highest rated all action films on Netflix - including Extraction 2

Here are 23 of the best sci-fi films to watch on Netflix according to Rotten Tomatoes including Chris Hemsworth’s latest film Extraction 2.
By Graham Falk
Published 11th May 2023, 10:52 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 08:28 BST

Netflix have been delivering some top quality action films already this year to add to their excellent collection of classic they had stored up on the platform.

The launch of Top Gun: Maverick last year proved there are still plenty of us who like the fight scenes, the loud noises and the non stop action on the big screen (and the little screen in this case!) so we decided to do some research and look at the best Netflix UK has to offer fans of the genre.

From Arnie’s iconic role of Terminator all the way to iconic 90s hit that includes Will Smith, the streaming giant does not let us down, offering us a series of top Hollywood blockbusters that will will scratch that action movie itch – and then some.

Using Rotten Tomatoes ratings, we looked at the top 23 action movies you can stream on Netflix UK right now.

A tale of revenge, love, lust and a brooding Ryan Gosling, Drive is one of the best action films released in modern times. A classic with a killer soundtrack.

1. Drive - 93%

A tale of revenge, love, lust and a brooding Ryan Gosling, Drive is one of the best action films released in modern times. A classic with a killer soundtrack.

While critics panned the film, film fans loved Red Notice with Hollywood big name stars Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. The film follows an FBI profiler as he pursue's the world's most wanted art thief - but he accidentally becomes his partner in crime

2. Red Notice - 92%

While critics panned the film, film fans loved Red Notice with Hollywood big name stars Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. The film follows an FBI profiler as he pursue's the world's most wanted art thief - but he accidentally becomes his partner in crime

Shaun Of The Dead Edgar Wright takes on this cool car chase blockbuster with a killer soundtrack that is pivotal to the story.

3. Baby Driver - 92%

Shaun Of The Dead Edgar Wright takes on this cool car chase blockbuster with a killer soundtrack that is pivotal to the story.

This gangland action flick stars Ito, an enforcer, as he gets stuck in the centre of violence and back stabbing within his crime family.

4. The Night Comes For Us - 91%

This gangland action flick stars Ito, an enforcer, as he gets stuck in the centre of violence and back stabbing within his crime family.

Related topics:NetflixHollywoodWill Smith