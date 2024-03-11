How many Oscars did Barbie win?
Ryan Gosling dazzled those watching the 2024 Oscars last night with his performance of I'm Just Ken during the ceremony, but despite nine nominations Barbie was unable to make a comeback at the awards.
Despite the cultural phenomenon of "Barbenheimer", which stormed the box office last summer, Oppenheimer has been the victor of the two films during awards season taking home seven prizes from the 96th Academy Awards.
It was nominated in thirteen categories, while Greta Gerwig's Barbie was recognised in nine Oscar categories.
But was the pink-filled film able to secure awards victory?
How many Oscars did Barbie win?
Despite leading the summer box office, Barbie won just one Oscar during the 96th Academy Awards. Billie Eilish and Finneas received the Oscar for Best Original Song for their Barbie ballad What Was I Made For?
It is the second Oscar the sibling duo have won after their 2022 Academy Award success for Bond song No Time To Die.
Oscars couldn't stop Ryan Gosling's Kenergy
Ryan Gosling still stole the show with his performance of I'm Just Ken during the awards ceremony.
The Canadian actor took to the stage in a hot pink and rhinestoned suit, beginning to sing from the crowd with a cowboy hat covering his face.
Walking toward the stage he met composer Mark Ronson before joining his fellow Kens on stage to share his "Kenergy" with the audience - and Slash, who joined Gosling with his guitar.
And of course, Gosling ended the performance by linking hands with the camera man and returning to the stage after encouraging his co-stars - both past and present - to join in with the song.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.