Ryan Gosling dazzled those watching the 2024 Oscars last night with his performance of I'm Just Ken during the ceremony, but despite nine nominations Barbie was unable to make a comeback at the awards.

Despite the cultural phenomenon of "Barbenheimer", which stormed the box office last summer, Oppenheimer has been the victor of the two films during awards season taking home seven prizes from the 96th Academy Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was nominated in thirteen categories, while Greta Gerwig's Barbie was recognised in nine Oscar categories.

But was the pink-filled film able to secure awards victory?

How many Oscars did Barbie win?

Despite leading the summer box office, Barbie won just one Oscar during the 96th Academy Awards. Billie Eilish and Finneas received the Oscar for Best Original Song for their Barbie ballad What Was I Made For?

Barbie director Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie hug Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell after they won the award for Best Original Song for "What Was I Made For" from "Barbie" during the 96th Annual Academy Awards. Image: Getty

It is the second Oscar the sibling duo have won after their 2022 Academy Award success for Bond song No Time To Die.

Oscars couldn't stop Ryan Gosling's Kenergy

Ryan Gosling still stole the show with his performance of I'm Just Ken during the awards ceremony.

The Canadian actor took to the stage in a hot pink and rhinestoned suit, beginning to sing from the crowd with a cowboy hat covering his face.

Ncuti Gatwa, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu perform "I'm Just Ken". Image: Getty

Walking toward the stage he met composer Mark Ronson before joining his fellow Kens on stage to share his "Kenergy" with the audience - and Slash, who joined Gosling with his guitar.