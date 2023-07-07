Ryan Gosling Films Ranked: 13 of his highest rated movies to watch ahead of Barbie - and how to watch them
Here are Ryan Gosling’s 13 highest ranked films according to popular review site Rotten Tomatoes (and how to watch them!) ahead of the much anticipated release of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie.
He has been one of the hottest names in Hollywood over the past decade since he exploded onto the scene with early noughties romance classic The Notebook.
One of the more versatile actors on the planet, the Canadian born 42-year-old has enjoyed immense success and picked up a total of two Academy Award nominations, a British Academy Film Award nomination, one Golden Globe Award from five nominations, and four Screen Actors Guild Award nominations. Quite simply, Gosling is hot property.
However, the cult of Ryan Gosling could reach explode even more this summer with the launch of highly anticipated Greta Gerwig film Barbie, where he plays the fantastic plastic husband we known as Ken.
Understandably, streaming giants such as Netflix and Amazon Prime have ensured their platforms are stocked with some of the Canadian’s best films but which eye-catching films starring Gosling should you tune into tonight?
We took a look at his 13 most highly rated films and where you can watch them, utilising the help of film review site Rotten Tomatoes to guide us.