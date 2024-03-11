Here are some of the best moments from the 2024 Oscars. Images: GettyHere are some of the best moments from the 2024 Oscars. Images: Getty
12 of the best moments from the 2024 Oscars in pictures - from Ryan Gosling's Kenergy to John Cena streaking

Ryan Gosling stole the show with his performance of I'm Just Ken during the 2024 Oscars, but here are 12 of the best moments from the night in pictures.

Lauren Jack
Published 11th Mar 2024, 11:40 GMT

A night full of glamour, excitement and tears, the 2024 Oscars embraced the drama of Hollywood during an entertaining three-hour ceremony.

While Oppenheimer took home the most prizes on the night, it certainly wasn't the star of the show. Performances from the likes of Billie Eilish and Ryan Gosling captured attention around the world, while nudity from former wrestler John Cena won't be easily forgotten.

But if you missed out on watching the 96th Academy Awards live, here are 12 of the best moments from the night in pictures.

Barbie took home just one award from the 96th Academy Awards, however Ryan Gosling stole the show – once again – with his performance of I’m Just Ken. He was joined by his fellow Kens - including Scotland's own Ncuti Gatwa.

1. Ryan Gosling’s Kenergy

Audiences certainly saw a lot of John Cena during the Oscars, when the wrestler and actor presented the award for Best Costume Design to Holly Waddington for Poor Things naked, in a callback to the 1974 awards.

2. John Cena presents the award for Costume Design – naked

During an opening monologue full of jokes which more or less landed, host Jimmy Kimmel took a moment to recognise the workers in Hollywood who pulled through despite actors’ and writers' strike in 2023. He brought out members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Workers (IATSE) which refused to cross picket lines.

3. Jimmy Kimmel recognises Hollywood workers

Winning Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Holdovers, Da'Vine Joy Randolph was brought to tears by a warm introduction from past winner Lupita Nyong'o. Shortly after, the actress then brought audiences to tears with her heartfelt acceptance speech. She said: “I didn't think I was supposed to do this as a career. For so long, I've always wanted to be different, and now I realise I just need to be myself. And I thank you. I thank you for seeing me.”

4. Da’Vine Joy Randolph brings audience to tears after winning Best Supporting Actress

