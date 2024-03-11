A night full of glamour, excitement and tears, the 2024 Oscars embraced the drama of Hollywood during an entertaining three-hour ceremony.
But if you missed out on watching the 96th Academy Awards live, here are 12 of the best moments from the night in pictures.
1. Ryan Gosling’s Kenergy
Barbie took home just one award from the 96th Academy Awards, however Ryan Gosling stole the show – once again – with his performance of I’m Just Ken. He was joined by his fellow Kens - including Scotland's own Ncuti Gatwa.
2. John Cena presents the award for Costume Design – naked
Audiences certainly saw a lot of John Cena during the Oscars, when the wrestler and actor presented the award for Best Costume Design to Holly Waddington for Poor Things naked, in a callback to the 1974 awards.
3. Jimmy Kimmel recognises Hollywood workers
During an opening monologue full of jokes which more or less landed, host Jimmy Kimmel took a moment to recognise the workers in Hollywood who pulled through despite actors’ and writers' strike in 2023. He brought out members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Workers (IATSE) which refused to cross picket lines.
4. Da’Vine Joy Randolph brings audience to tears after winning Best Supporting Actress
Winning Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Holdovers, Da'Vine Joy Randolph was brought to tears by a warm introduction from past winner Lupita Nyong'o. Shortly after, the actress then brought audiences to tears with her heartfelt acceptance speech. She said: “I didn't think I was supposed to do this as a career. For so long, I've always wanted to be different, and now I realise I just need to be myself. And I thank you. I thank you for seeing me.”