4 . Da’Vine Joy Randolph brings audience to tears after winning Best Supporting Actress

Winning Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Holdovers, Da'Vine Joy Randolph was brought to tears by a warm introduction from past winner Lupita Nyong'o. Shortly after, the actress then brought audiences to tears with her heartfelt acceptance speech. She said: “I didn't think I was supposed to do this as a career. For so long, I've always wanted to be different, and now I realise I just need to be myself. And I thank you. I thank you for seeing me.”