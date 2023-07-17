Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are the two names on everyone's lips at the moment with the imminent release of Greta Gerwig's new Barbie film.

She's become one of Hollywood's hottest names after being hand picked by iconic directors such as Quentin Tarantino and Martin Scorsese for key roles in some huge blockbusters - and now the Margot Robbie is set to become possibly the biggest star on the planet following the imminent release of Greta Gerwig's highly anticipated Barbie movie.

Set to play the title character, she is joined by Canadian Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken in the film.

However, he career trajectory has been much down to her memorable roles in films such as I, Tonya, The Wolf Of Wall Street and her striking portrayal of Batman villain Harley Quinn in The Suicide Squad franchise.

With Barbie set to blow Box Office records this Friday, using film review site Rotten Tomatoes, we look at the 33-year-old Australian's 10 highest rated movies ahead of the release.

1 . I, Tonya (2017) - 90% Her starring role as Tonya Harding saw her shine in the dramatisation of the rise and fall of figure skater. The film was also Oscar nominated and featured Robbie as a producer.

2 . The Suicide Squad (2021) - 90% While the 2016 Suicide Squad movie flopped at cinemas, the 2021 version was much better received and starred Robbie as the iconic Harley Quinn.

3 . The Big Short (2015) - 89% Prior to starring together in Barbie, Robbie and Ryan Gosling both featured in Adam McKay's The Big Short.

4 . Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (2019) - 85% Margot Robbie made her debut appearance for legendary director Quentin Tarantino in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, where she took on the role of real life actress Sharon Tate in this fictional film.

