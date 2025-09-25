Outlander Season 8: Teaser trailer for final chapter hints at 'heart-wrenching journey' ahead
A new teaser trailer for the eighth and final season of Outlander has arrived, hinting at an epic conclusion to Claire and Jamie’s love story.
Set for release in early 2026, MGM+ have shared a short look at what lies ahead as fans brace for the final chapter of the beloved series.
Based on the book series by American author Diana Gabaldon, the hugely popular TV show has been filming in Scotland since 2014.
Outlander Season 8 wrapped filming in the country last October, with showrunner Matthew B Roberts sharing how he felt Scottish people welcomed them “with open arms”.
He wrote: “They didn’t just let us film here – they embraced us, shared their stunning landscapes and culture, and made us feel like we belonged.”
Starring Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan, the last season saw the Frasers become swept up in the American Revolution, leading to Jamie eventually deciding to resign from the Continental Army.
At the beginning of Outlander Season 8, Jamie and Claire find the war has followed them to Fraser’s Ridge in North Carolina, which is now a thriving settlement.
With all of the new arrivals and changes which have taken place during the years they were absent, the couple must confront the question of what they are willing to sacrifice for their home and, more importantly, what they will sacrifice to stay together.
The Frasers must present a united front against outsiders, even as hidden family secrets threaten to tear them apart from the inside, with the series description promising fans that “their fight for Fraser’s Ridge has only just begun” - with a mystery figure hinted at in the teaser.
Fans missing the show can catch up with all seven seasons of Outlander on MGM+ in the UK, as well as the first season of prequel series Blood of My Blood.
