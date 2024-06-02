Explainer

Outlander Season 7 Part 2: Teaser trailer and release date for Sam Heughan Scottish time travel epic unveiled

Joshua King
By Joshua King
Published 2nd Jun 2024, 13:12 BST
Comment
It is one of TV’s most beloved romantic dramas - and now Outlander fans are celebrating the reveal of a release date for season seven part two and a new teaser trailer.

Saturday marked World Outlander Day and fans of the time-travelling epic were treated to a double bill of treats - a new teaser trailer and confirmation of the next series’ release date.

Outlander Season 7 Part 2 will air on Friday, November 22 on Starz.

Details of the new series of Outlander - starring Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe - have been revealedDetails of the new series of Outlander - starring Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe - have been revealed
Details of the new series of Outlander - starring Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe - have been revealed

The first half of season 7, which aired last year, concluded with lovers Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) returning to Scotland from the New World. They brought with them nephew Ian (John Bell) after the Second Battle of Saratoga.

This weekend’s new trailer introduces fresh jeoprady into the centuries-spanning drama as Claire reveals her and husband Jamie want to help in the creation of the United States of America, a revelation sure to excite Outlander’s cadre of North American fans.

Watch Outlander Season 7 Part 2 trailer

New cast members joining for Season 8, production on which is already underway, include House of the Dragon’s Kieran Brew - who will play retired British soldier Captain Charles Cunningham, Frances Tomelty (Catastrophe) as his mother, Elspeth, and Such Brave Girls’ Carla Woodcock as Amaranthus Grey.

