Outlander Season 7 Part 2: Teaser trailer and release date for Sam Heughan Scottish time travel epic unveiled
Saturday marked World Outlander Day and fans of the time-travelling epic were treated to a double bill of treats - a new teaser trailer and confirmation of the next series’ release date.
Outlander Season 7 Part 2 will air on Friday, November 22 on Starz.
The first half of season 7, which aired last year, concluded with lovers Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) returning to Scotland from the New World. They brought with them nephew Ian (John Bell) after the Second Battle of Saratoga.
This weekend’s new trailer introduces fresh jeoprady into the centuries-spanning drama as Claire reveals her and husband Jamie want to help in the creation of the United States of America, a revelation sure to excite Outlander’s cadre of North American fans.
Watch Outlander Season 7 Part 2 trailer
New cast members joining for Season 8, production on which is already underway, include House of the Dragon’s Kieran Brew - who will play retired British soldier Captain Charles Cunningham, Frances Tomelty (Catastrophe) as his mother, Elspeth, and Such Brave Girls’ Carla Woodcock as Amaranthus Grey.
