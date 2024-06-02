It is one of TV’s most beloved romantic dramas - and now Outlander fans are celebrating the reveal of a release date for season seven part two and a new teaser trailer.

Saturday marked World Outlander Day and fans of the time-travelling epic were treated to a double bill of treats - a new teaser trailer and confirmation of the next series’ release date.

Outlander Season 7 Part 2 will air on Friday, November 22 on Starz.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Details of the new series of Outlander - starring Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe - have been revealed

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first half of season 7, which aired last year, concluded with lovers Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) returning to Scotland from the New World. They brought with them nephew Ian (John Bell) after the Second Battle of Saratoga.

This weekend’s new trailer introduces fresh jeoprady into the centuries-spanning drama as Claire reveals her and husband Jamie want to help in the creation of the United States of America, a revelation sure to excite Outlander’s cadre of North American fans.

Watch Outlander Season 7 Part 2 trailer