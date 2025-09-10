Outlander: Blood of my Blood renewed for season two as production kicks off in Scotland
MGM+ have confirmed that Outlander: Blood of my Blood has been renewed - with production on the second series already under way.
The first season of the highly anticipated Outlander prequel debuted last month with new episodes being released weekly.
With the tenth and final episode of season one set to be released on Saturday, October 10, MGM+ have confirmed that Outlander: Blood of my Blood will be getting a season two.
The standalone show follows the lives and relationships of both Jamie Fraser and Claire Beauchamp's parents, starring Jamie Roy as Brian Fraser with Harriet Slater as Ellen MacKenzie alongside Hermione Corfield as Julia Moriston and Jeremy Irvine as Henry Beauchamp.
It has also been confirmed that production on season two has already started at Wardpark Studios in Cumbernauld, on the same stages where the original Outlander series has spent the last decade filming.
Travelling from the battlefields of World War I to the Scottish Highlands in the 18th century, Outlander: Blood of my Blood focuses on the two fated couples as they try to defy the forces which seek to tear them apart.
In addition to the main couples, the cast also includes Tony Curran, Rory Alexander, Séamus McLean Ross, Sam Retford and Conor MacNeill.
Matthew B. Roberts remains as showrunner and executive producer, with Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis and Jim Kohlberg also serving as executive producers. Outlander: Blood of my Blood is produced by Sony Pictures Television.
You can watch Outlander: Blood of my Blood on MGM+ in the UK.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.