Sam Heughan at the Edinburgh International Book Festival: Here are 11 amazing pictures of the star at the sold out event

By David Hepburn

Published 25th Aug 2025, 10:26 BST

It was one of the hottest tickets in town.

Outlander actor Sam Heughan appeared on stage in front of a sold out audience at the weekend to launch his new book The Cocktail Diaries.

The star was at the Edinburgh International Book Festival at an event hosted by actress and journalist Nicola Roy.

He was given a hero’s welcome by the crowd who enjoyed one of the cocktails out of the book, as well has receiving a cocktail making masterclass from the Scottish celebrity.

He chatted about his drinks company Sassenach Spirits, including their Wild Highland Gin and plans to diversify into Tequila.

And the event was finished in satisfying style with a piper playing the audience out.

Here are 11 pictures of the event.

The Outlander star was appearing at the Edinburgh International Book Festival.

1. Anticipation

The Outlander star was appearing at the Edinburgh International Book Festival. | David Hepburn

The event was the first to sell out at the book festival.

2. Hot tickets

The event was the first to sell out at the book festival. | David Hepburn

The actor delighted the audience by giving them a cocktail making masterclass.

3. Mixologist

The actor delighted the audience by giving them a cocktail making masterclass. | David Hepburn

Heughan was joined on stage by actress and journalist Nicola Roy for the launch of his book 'The Cocktail Diaries'.

4. Hosting

Heughan was joined on stage by actress and journalist Nicola Roy for the launch of his book 'The Cocktail Diaries'. | David Hepburn

