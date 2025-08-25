Outlander actor Sam Heughan appeared on stage in front of a sold out audience at the weekend to launch his new book The Cocktail Diaries.

The star was at the Edinburgh International Book Festival at an event hosted by actress and journalist Nicola Roy.

He was given a hero’s welcome by the crowd who enjoyed one of the cocktails out of the book, as well has receiving a cocktail making masterclass from the Scottish celebrity.

He chatted about his drinks company Sassenach Spirits, including their Wild Highland Gin and plans to diversify into Tequila.

And the event was finished in satisfying style with a piper playing the audience out.

Here are 11 pictures of the event.

1 . Anticipation The Outlander star was appearing at the Edinburgh International Book Festival. | David Hepburn Photo Sales

2 . Hot tickets The event was the first to sell out at the book festival. | David Hepburn Photo Sales

3 . Mixologist The actor delighted the audience by giving them a cocktail making masterclass. | David Hepburn Photo Sales