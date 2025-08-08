The Edinburgh International Film Festival starts next week.

Little Voice star Jane Horrocks is to appear at the Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF) as the full line-up of celebrities to attend the event was unveiled.

Ms Horrocks will be at the festival for the world premiere of her family film Grow, where she will be joined by stars Golda Rosheuvel, Dominic McLaughlin, Priya Rose and Jeremy Swift, who has appeared in TV hit Ted Lasso.

Attending the festival for the UK premiere of acclaimed film Dragonfly is veteran British actress Brenda Blethyn and Jason Watkins, who played the lead role in the two-part drama The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies, for which he won the Bafta TV Award for Best Actor.

The names join the previously announced guest list for the festival, which starts next week, which includes film producers Ken Loach and Rebecca O’Brien, as well as Irvine Welsh.

Paul Ridd, chief executive and film festival director, said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming so many terrific filmmakers and performers from around the world to this year’s Edinburgh International Film Festival to celebrate their work with us.

“One of the greatest joys of a film festival is the opportunity for audiences and industry to interact directly with the creatives behind the work shown onscreen, to hear directly about their vision, and to discuss films in a space that is both welcoming and productive. Our guest list this year is testament to all the hard work and passion that has gone on behind the scenes here in Edinburgh to make this edition special and to celebrate this wonderful medium in style.”

The UK Premiere of The Golden Spurtle will see director Constantine Costi in attendance, alongside participants from the competitive porridge making documentary, including Charlie Miller, the former self-titled Chieftain of the Golden Spurtle.

Previously announced guests include Eva Victor for the festival’s opening night film Sorry, Baby. Meanwhile, Ben Wheatley, Noah Taylor and Alexandra Maria Lara will attend for the world premiere of Mr Wheatley’s Midnight Madness opening night film Bulk.

The festival, which is in its second year under new leadership, will be hosted at venues including the Cameo, the Filmhouse and Vue in the Omni Centre, as well as a “pop up” screen at the Hawthornden Theatre at the National Gallery of Scotland. The festival will also use space at Fringe comedy venue Monkey Barrel.

Kat Gollock

Meanwhile, Tollcross Central Hall will act as the EIFF’s Festival Hub for industry and press delegates, as well as hosting public-facing in-conversation events with major filmmaking talent. The festival’s industry programme will run in this venue, including panels, talks, networking events and meeting spaces, open to delegates each day of the festival.

Arts charity the Centre for the Moving Image, which fell into administration in 2022, was behind both the Filmhouse and the festival. The Filmhouse was subsequently shuttered for two years and reopened in June after a £1.7 million refurbishment and a lengthy fundraising campaign.