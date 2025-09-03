Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is being screened at the London Film Festival - and in Edinburgh and Glasgow. | John Wilson/Netflix

You won’t have to go to London to enjoy advance screening of some huge new films.

First held in 1957, the London Film Festival (LFF) is one of the world's most prestigious events of its kind - screening a host of premieres each year with stars walking the red carpet in front of crowds of cinema fans.

Since 2018 LFF chiefs have expanded the event to include simultaneous screenings of films in cinemas across the country, the first being Peter Jackson's 'They Shall Not Grow Old'.

The last few years have seen a string of films included in the scheme, last year alone inviting audiences to sneal previews of future hits such as Saltburn, All Of Us Strangers and The Holdovers.

Last year only Glasgow’s GFT was involved, but now Edinburgh cinefiles can get in on the action, with screening at the newly-reopened Edinburgh Filmhouse.

Here are all the films you can see, and when you can see them. Tickets will be available for CineCard members at the GFT from Wednesday, September 10, from 2pm and then on general sale from 2.10pm on Tuesday, September 16, here. The Filmhouse have yet to release ticketing details, but they will be available here. You can sign up to their newsletter for the latest details.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery - Wednesday, October 8, at 7.50pm

Contemporary cinema’s favourite detective Benoit Blanc returns in Rian Johnson’s sharply penned and devilishly fun reinvention of the classic whodunit.

Bugonia - Saturday, October 11, at 8pm

Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things, The Lobster, The Favourite) and Emma Stone are reunited for a fourth time in this gripping, darkly funny and satirical environmental comedy-thriller.Jesse Plemons is outstanding as a conspiracy-obsessed paranoiac who, with the help of his brother, kidnaps a powerful CEO (Stone), believing she is an alien intent on destroying Earth. An inspired take on Jang Joon-hwan’s 2003 South Korean satire Save the Green Planet!, Lanthimos’ madcap and uncompromising vision doesn’t disappoint, as events unfold with surprising, sometimes shocking, results.

Frankenstein - Wednesday, October 15, at 7.40pm

Jacob Elordi, Oscar Isaac, Mia Goth and Christoph Waltz shine in Guillermo del Toro’s imaginative and elemental retelling of Mary Shelley’s groundbreaking novel.Few contemporary filmmakers are as adept at balancing attention to detail and technical prowess with genuine emotional heft as Academy Award-winning filmmaker Del Toro (Pan’s Labyrinth, The Shape of Water). His take on Shelley’s masterpiece movingly captures the sense of isolation and yearning, while creating a fugue of dread and elemental horror. Goth is outstanding as Elizabeth and Elordi delivers a heart-stealing performance as the monster.

Hamnet - Sunday, October 12, at 4pm

Academy Award-winning director Chloé Zhao’s adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s bestselling novel features mesmerising performances by Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal.Agnes, the wife of William Shakespeare, struggles to come to terms with the loss of their only son, Hamnet – the grief driving a wedge between the couple. Shakespeare channels the tragedy and his sorrow into his work, creating Hamlet. Zhao (Nomadland, The Rider) brings a rawness and honesty to this profound portrait of love, grief and the power of storytelling.

Pillion - Sunday, October 19, at 7.20pm

A shy young man (Harry Melling) finds his place in the world as the submissive to a handsome biker (Alexander Skarsgård), in Harry Lighton’s charming, sexy and tender debut.Colin (Melling) is a quiet, unassuming man with supportive parents whose world is rocked when he enters a dom-sub relationship with towering, attractive biker Ray (Skarsgård). Navigating his new role, he learns about its pleasures and pains, including those that come with love, and in the process understanding his own boundaries. Sensitively directed, with captivating performances, this is a moving and surprisingly funny film that you will gladly submit to.

My Father's Shadow - Sunday, October 19, at 4.40pm

Akinola Davies Jr’s intimate and resplendent film chronicles two brothers spending a rare day with their father in Lagos.Fola (a magnetic Sope Dirisu) is an enigmatic figure in his sons’ lives. As they traverse Lagos, Remi and Akin (real-life brothers Chibuike Marvellous and Godwin Egbo) begin to understand him as a person, and the sacrifices he has made for them. But as Nigeria’s presidential election results loom, events transpire that will dramatically change their relationship with him.

Love + War - Sunday, October 12, at 7.40pm

From the directors of Free Solo comes this blistering profile of Pulitzer Prize-winning conflict photographer Lynsey Addario, a woman balancing two callings: career and motherhood.There are few women like Lynsey Addario. A decorated photographer who, for over two decades, has documented the horror and complexity of the theatre of war, she is also a wife and mother of two young children. With incredible access to Lynsey’s personal life in London and on the treacherous fields of combat, Love+War follows the internal struggles of a woman living two very different lives.

Giant - Saturday, October 18, at 8pm

Amir El-Masry and Pierce Brosnan star in the thrilling real-life story of world champion boxer Prince Naseem ‘Naz’ Hamed and his trainer Brendan Ingle.Inspired by real events and featuring tremendous performances by the two leads, Giant follows Hamed from his humble beginnings in 1980s and 1990s Sheffield, where he was exposed to Islamophobia and racism. Ingle took the young boxer under his wing and together they formed a close, unlikely partnership that was key to Hamed’s success, helping him achieve boxing global stardom.

Rental Family - Thursday, October 16, at 8.20pm

After his Oscar success with The Whale, Brendan Fraser returns to LFF, starring in HIKARI's rich and heartwarming tale of a struggling American actor searching for a connection in Tokyo.

The Choral - Monday, October 13, at 5.30pm

Ralph Fiennes leads an excellent ensemble of new and established talent in this funny and moving First World War drama by beloved writer Alan Bennett.A Yorkshire village’s choral society finds its ranks depleted as men head off to war. With the annual performance looming, the society is forced to change its entry rules to enlist some unlikely teens and the musically gifted but socially scandalous Dr. Guthrie. Brimming with humour and hope, Bennett and Nicholas Hytner’s (The Madness of King George, The Lady in the Van) latest triumph celebrates the power of community in the darkest of days.

It Was Just an Accident - Saturday, October 11, at 5.20pm

Jafar Panahi's critically acclaimed and deserving Palme d’Or winner is a muscular thriller and an engaging morality tale for our times.A minor traffic accident reunites two men with a shared past. One is set on revenge, but then doubts set in. Panahi (Crimson Gold, 3 Faces, No Bears) opens his film as a languid and at times gently humorous road trip, with the actions of each participant keenly observed. However, it is also a critique of the enduring legacy of a regime on its people and the chilling consequences for those who oppose it.

The Mastermind - Tuesday, October 14, at 8.20pm