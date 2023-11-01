What are the most popular recipes from The Great British Bake Off?
If you've been inspired to get baking by The Great British Bake Off, here are the most popular recipes from the show.
Since first arriving on our television screens in 2010, The Great British Bake Off has been entertaining audiences and making mouths water with a variety of delicious looking foods.
Unfortunately, there's no technology which exists to transport the goods from the Bake Off tent and into living rooms. Despite this, there are many home bakers who sit watching the show itching to replicate the treats in their own kitchens.
They could attempt their own creations, or consult one of the many Bake Off cookbooks, but for many the easiest way to find a recipe is to head online.
Here, we take a look at the most searched recipes from each series of The Great British Bake Off including the likes of scones and pork pies to Babka and focaccia.