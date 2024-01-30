Whether you're a fan of romance or more gritty historical dramas, there are plenty of excellent films and TV shows set to be released in 2024.

And if you're the type of person who can't help but pause what you're watching when you recognise a new face or location, we can help. Here are five films and TV shows coming out in 2024 which were shot in Scotland.

One Day

Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall as Emma and Dexter in One Day, the Netflix TV series version of the popular book and film. Image: Ludovic Robert/Netflix

Having filmed in Scotland, One Day is a new Netflix limited series set to be released on February 8. Based on the David Nicholls’ novel of the same name, and following in the footsteps of the 2011 film, the series will follow Dexter and Emma, a young couple who meet at Edinburgh University where parts of the show were filmed.

Nightsleeper

Alexandra Roach plays Abby Asgarth in the new BBC thriller Nightsleeper, which is set on a Glasgow-London sleeper train. Picture: BBC

Set in real time on a Glasgow to London sleeper train, Nightsleeper is an upcoming BBC series which follows a government agency desperately attempting to save the lives of passengers onboard. With an all-star cast including Alex Ferns, James Cosmo and Barbie actress Sharon Rooney the thriller was shot on location in Glasgow.

Rebus

Richard Rankin will play Ian Rankin's John Rebus character in the celebrated forthcoming TV reboot. Picture: John Devlin

Outlander star Richard Rankin will be the latest Scottish actor to step into the iconic role of Inspector John Rebus. The character, created by Edinburgh author Ian Rankin, has been the star of several adaptations with the latest set to be released on streaming service Viaplay in 2024. No exact release date has been revealed yet, but the series was filmed across Scotland so expect to see familiar places – as well as faces – popping up.

The Outrun

From left, Sarah Brocklehurst, Amy Liptrot, Saoirse Ronan, Nora Fingscheidt, and Dominic Norris attend "The Outrun" premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. Image: Getty

Shot on location in the Orkney Islands, Saoirse Ronan stars in recovery drama The Outrun. Based on Scottish journalist Amy Liptrot’s 2016 memoir of the same name, the film follows Ronan as Rona, a woman fresh out of rehab who returns home to the Orkney Islands after more than a decade away. Having premiered at the 2024 Sundance FIlm Festival, it is expected to be released later this year.

Mary & George