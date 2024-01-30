A campaign to save a “lifeline” mobile cinema that brings films to Scotland’s rural communities has won the backing of an A-list star of stage and screen.

Dame Judi Dench has written to First Minister Humza Yousaf to raise awareness of the campaign to secure the future of the Screen Machine cinema, which needs replaced at a cost of around £1.4 million.

She was enlisted by pupils at Castlebay Community School in Barra to help in their bid to keep the mobile cinema running.

The Screen Machine mobile cinema needs replaced following a series of breakdowns at a cost of around £1.4m. PIC: Contributed.

In her note to the First Minister, Dame Judi said she had received “many letters” from pupils who were “desperate” for the Scottish Government to cover 50 per cent of the cost of a new cinema bus.

Dame Judi wrote: “The cinema bus is a lifeline in such a rural community [Barra] and much enjoyed by both children and adults, although so far only the children have written to me for help. The pupils are aged between eight and ten years and are desperate for the Scottish Government to help them. They have put a lot of effort into their letters and are most sincere in their pleas.”

The Screen Machine, a lorry with a small cinema inside its trailer, tours the Highlands and Islands, Argyll and Bute, and North Ayrshire, but is out of action due to a series of breakdowns.

Dame Judi Dench has lent her support to pupils campaigning for a new mobile cinema and written to First Minister Humza Yousaf. PIC: Yui Mok/PA Wire.

A replacement is being leased until the end of April, but the vehicle cannot be transported to several islands, including Cumbrae and Jura, and no funding is in place to keep it running beyond April.

Dame Judi’s intervention in the mobile cinema campaign comes after she backed a drive to keep the Oban Phoenix cinema open. A regular visitor to the area, she lent her support to the community buyout, which led to the Phoenix reopening in 2012.

In Castlebay, the school said it was “delighted” to read the letter from the actress to Mr Yousaf.

A statement from the school said: “Thank you, Dame Judi. We are so appreciative of your time and support. We now hope Mr Yousaf will be able to help our rural communities, too.”

Screen Machine, which celebrated 25 years on the road in September, has clocked up around 250,000 miles and travels to more than 40 communities each year, from Arran to Orkney, to bring cinema and culture to all corners of Scotland.

Screen Scotland stepped in earlier this year with £176,000 to lease a Cinemobile from French company Toutenkamion until April. Regional Screen Scotland, which runs the mobile cinema, called on the Scottish Government to put down 50 per cent of the cost of the new bus to allow its construction to begin.

A spokeswoman said: “We hope that the First Minister agrees with Dame Judi that the Screen Machine is indeed a lifeline in rural communities and that the Scottish Government is able to help fund the build of a new vehicle.”