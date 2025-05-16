Latvia will perform 11th in the 2025 Eurovision Grand Final. | Sarah Louise Bennett / EBU

Here is the order in which each act will perform during the Eurovision Grand Final.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The final night of Eurovision 2025 is upon us, with fans around the UK ready to enjoy a night of quirky costumes, ludicrous props and awkward moments.

This year’s final will take place in Basel — following Nemo’s victory for Switzerland with The Code in 2024 —with 26 countries battling it out to win the 69th Eurovision Song Contest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slovenia, Azerbaijan, Croatia, Cyprus and Belgium exited the competition following the first semi-final on Tuesday, with Australia, Montenegro, Ireland, Georgie, Czechia and Serbia having been eliminated on Thursday.

The 2025 Eurovision Grand Final is set to begin at 8pm UK time, so here is the running order in full.

The Eurovision 2025 Grand Final running order

Norway: Kyle Alessandro – Lighter

Luxembourg: Laura Thorn – La Poupée Monte Le Son

Estonia: Tommy Cash – Espresso Macchiato

Israel: Yuval Raphael – New Day Will Rise

Lithuania: Katarsis – Tavo Akys

Spain : Melody – ESA DIVA

Ukraine: Ziferblat – Bird of Pray

United Kingdom : Remember Monday – What The Hell Just Happened?

Austria: JJ – Wasted Love

Iceland: VÆB – RÓA

Latvia: Tautumeitas – Bur Man Laimi

Netherlands: Claude – C’est La Vie

Finland: Erika Vikman – ICH KOMME

Italy: Lucio Corsi : Volevo Essere Un Duro

Poland: Justyna Steczkowska – GAJA

Germany: Abor & Tynna – Baller

Greece: Klavdia – Asteromáta

Armenia: PARG – SURVIVOR

Switzerland: Zoë Më – Voyage

Malta: Miriana Conte – SERVING

Portugal: NAPA – Deslocado

Denmark: Sissal – Hallucination

Sweden: KAJ – Bara Bada Bastu

France: Louane – maman

San Marino: Gabry Ponte – Tutta L’Italia

Albania: Shkodra Elektronike – Zjerm

As well as songs in the competition, the live Grand Final will include a number of additional performances — including from last year’s winner Nemo.

Croatia's Baby Lasagna, whose song Rim Tim Tagi Dim was among the 2024 favourites, will perform, as will Finland's Käärijä, who competed during 2023 with Cha Cha Cha.