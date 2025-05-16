Eurovision Song Contest 2025: Here is the Grand Final running order, in full
The final night of Eurovision 2025 is upon us, with fans around the UK ready to enjoy a night of quirky costumes, ludicrous props and awkward moments.
This year’s final will take place in Basel — following Nemo’s victory for Switzerland with The Code in 2024 —with 26 countries battling it out to win the 69th Eurovision Song Contest.
Slovenia, Azerbaijan, Croatia, Cyprus and Belgium exited the competition following the first semi-final on Tuesday, with Australia, Montenegro, Ireland, Georgie, Czechia and Serbia having been eliminated on Thursday.
The 2025 Eurovision Grand Final is set to begin at 8pm UK time, so here is the running order in full.
The Eurovision 2025 Grand Final running order
- Norway: Kyle Alessandro – Lighter
- Luxembourg: Laura Thorn – La Poupée Monte Le Son
- Estonia: Tommy Cash – Espresso Macchiato
- Israel: Yuval Raphael – New Day Will Rise
- Lithuania: Katarsis – Tavo Akys
- Spain : Melody – ESA DIVA
- Ukraine: Ziferblat – Bird of Pray
- United Kingdom : Remember Monday – What The Hell Just Happened?
- Austria: JJ – Wasted Love
- Iceland: VÆB – RÓA
- Latvia: Tautumeitas – Bur Man Laimi
- Netherlands: Claude – C’est La Vie
- Finland: Erika Vikman – ICH KOMME
- Italy: Lucio Corsi : Volevo Essere Un Duro
- Poland: Justyna Steczkowska – GAJA
- Germany: Abor & Tynna – Baller
- Greece: Klavdia – Asteromáta
- Armenia: PARG – SURVIVOR
- Switzerland: Zoë Më – Voyage
- Malta: Miriana Conte – SERVING
- Portugal: NAPA – Deslocado
- Denmark: Sissal – Hallucination
- Sweden: KAJ – Bara Bada Bastu
- France: Louane – maman
- San Marino: Gabry Ponte – Tutta L’Italia
- Albania: Shkodra Elektronike – Zjerm
As well as songs in the competition, the live Grand Final will include a number of additional performances — including from last year’s winner Nemo.
Croatia's Baby Lasagna, whose song Rim Tim Tagi Dim was among the 2024 favourites, will perform, as will Finland's Käärijä, who competed during 2023 with Cha Cha Cha.
There are also likely to be a few surprises, with some rumours even speculating that 1988 Eurovision victor Celine Dion, who represented Switzerland, will make an appearance.
