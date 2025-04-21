Remember Monday will represent the UK at Eurovision in Switzerland this May with their song ‘What The Hell Just Happened?’.

Eurovision 2025 will take place in Switzerland next month, with the UK among 37 participating countries.

The 69th Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Basel, following Nemo’s win with their song The Code during last year’s event in Sweden.

Nemo won Eurovision 2024 with their song The Code. | Alma Bengtsson/EBU

With just weeks until the competition kicks off, here is everything you need to know about Eurovision 2025 - from when it is to who is representing the UK.

When is Eurovision 2025?

The 2025 Eurovision final will take place on Saturday, May 17. This is following two rounds of semi-finals, which will take place on Tuesday, May 13 and Thursday, May 15.

While no timings have been confirmed at this stage, Basel is one hour ahead of the UK and it is likely that coverage will begin around 8pm each night.

What the Eurovision 2025 stage will look like. | ESC/EBU

Where is Eurovision 2025?

Eurovision 2025 will take place in Basel, Switzerland. Despite the first ever Eurovision Song Contest being held in Switzerland in 1956 - where it also won - this year’s competition will be just the third time that the country has played host.

Celine Dion won Eurovision for Switzerland in 1988. | Getty Images

Before Nemo won Eurovision 2024 with their song The Code, the last time Switzerland won was in 1988 when Canadian singer Céline Dion represented the country with the song Ne partez pas sans moi.

Who is representing the UK in Eurovision 2025?

British girl group Remember Monday will represent the UK during Eurovision 2025, with What The Hell Just Happened? (WTHJH).

Comprising of Charlotte, Holly and Lauren - a trio of best friends - the group has previously appeared on The Voice UK. Their 2025 Eurovision entry was confirmed on the Scott Mills Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2 in March after more than a month of speculation.

Their upbeat pop track chronicles the aftermath of a night out, showcasing their high energy, signature harmonies and sense of humour.

Remember Monday will represent the UK at Eurovision with their song What The Hell Just Happened? | BBC / BBC Studios / Rob Parfitt /EBU

Despite Remember Monday already having secured a place in the final, the band will perform during semi-final 2 on Thursday, May 15.

Who are the ‘Big 5’?

The UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain make up Eurovision’s “Big 5”; the countries whose broadcasters make the biggest financial contributions to the competition each year. Due to this support, acts from Big 5 countries automatically receive a place in the Eurovision Grand Final alongside the host country.

How many countries will take part in Eurovision 2025?

There are 37 countries participating in Eurovision 2025, with 26 acts set to perform in the Grand Final.

Ten acts from each semi-final will go through to the final, joining the Big 5 and host nation Switzerland.

Who will host Eurovision 2025?

Eurovision 2025 will be hosted by stand-up Hazel Brugger, Michelle Hunziker and Sandra Studer.

Hazel Brugger, Sandra Studer and Michelle Hunziker will present Eurovision 2025 in Basel, Switzerland. | EBU/Mirjam Kluka

Originally born in the United States, but raised near Zurich, Brugger is a stand-up comedian and presenter who now lives in Germany, while Hunziker is one of Switzerland’s best known international personalities.

Finally, Studer is a previous Eurovision participant having started her career during the 1991 competition under the stage name Simó, where she came in fifth.

Where to watch Eurovision 2025 in the UK

Fans can watch the semi-finals and final of Eurovision 2025 live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, as well as listen live on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.