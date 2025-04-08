Eurovision Grand Final 2025 to be screened live in Scottish cinemas

Published 8th Apr 2025
Cinemas in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen will show the live Eurovision Grand Final 2025.

The 2025 Eurovision Grand Final - one of the biggest nights in music - will be broadcast live in Scottish cinemas.

For one night only fans can gather in cinemas in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen to watch 2025 Eurovision Grand Final live.

Instead of gathering around your living room TV, you can witness the action on the biggest screen possible while sharing the experience with an equally enthusiastic audience. More than 100 cinemas around the UK will host screenings, with sing-a-longs, fancy dress and more encouraged.

The Grand Final will take place in Basel, Switzerland on Saturday, May 17, following Nemo’s 2024 victory with their song The Code.

And the 2025 UK Eurovision entry comes from country-pop trio Remember Monday, with their upbeat track What The Hell Just Happened?.

Four Scottish cinemas to screen the 2025 Eurovision Grand Final live

Four Scottish cinemas will host screenings of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 Grand Final.

Kicking off from 8pm on Saturday, May 17, tickets will be available for the following cinemas in Scotland:

  • Cineworld Glasgow
  • Everyman Glasgow
  • Everyman Edinburgh
  • Cineworld Aberdeen Union Square

John Travers, from cinema distributor CinemaLive, said: “We’re delighted to be working with the BBC to bring Eurovision’s Grand Final live into cinemas across the UK for the third year in a row. There’s simply no better way to enjoy the biggest night in music than in a cinema, surrounded by fellow fans. So, grab your friends, dress to impress, and join us for an unforgettable celebration on the big screen!”

