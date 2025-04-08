Eurovision Grand Final 2025 to be screened live in Scottish cinemas

What the Eurovision 2025 stage will look like. | ESC/EBU

Cinemas in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen will show the live Eurovision Grand Final 2025.

The 2025 Eurovision Grand Final - one of the biggest nights in music - will be broadcast live in Scottish cinemas.

For one night only fans can gather in cinemas in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen to watch 2025 Eurovision Grand Final live.

Instead of gathering around your living room TV, you can witness the action on the biggest screen possible while sharing the experience with an equally enthusiastic audience. More than 100 cinemas around the UK will host screenings, with sing-a-longs, fancy dress and more encouraged.

Remember Monday, the UK's Eurovision 2025 entry. | EBU

The Grand Final will take place in Basel, Switzerland on Saturday, May 17, following Nemo’s 2024 victory with their song The Code.

And the 2025 UK Eurovision entry comes from country-pop trio Remember Monday, with their upbeat track What The Hell Just Happened?.

Four Scottish cinemas to screen the 2025 Eurovision Grand Final live

Kicking off from 8pm on Saturday, May 17, tickets will be available for the following cinemas in Scotland:

Cineworld Glasgow

Everyman Glasgow

Everyman Edinburgh

Cineworld Aberdeen Union Square