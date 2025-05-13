Following two intense rounds of semi-finals, just 26 countries remain in the running to win Eurovision 2025.
The 69th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, this year’s Grand Final will take place in Basel, Switzerland. But with some shock eliminations during the semi-finals, which acts are among the bookies’ favourites to win?
Current favourites include Austria, France and Sweden — who are leading the pack with odds of 5/6 — but with points decided not just by juries, but the public as well, countries such as Finland or Estonia could very well cause upset.
Now as part one of the “Big 5” Eurovision countries, the UK could stand a chance of not being dead last during Eurovision 2025 with increased odds of 66/1 for Remember Monday’s What The Hell Just Happened? following semi-final 2. Meanwhile, acts such as San Marino and Israel fell down the list of possible winners.
It’s all still to play for ahead of the Grand Final on Saturday, so here are the winning odds from Eurovision 2025 according to Paddy Power, and which countries are the favourites to win.