Eurovision 2025 odds: Here are the latest Eurovision winner odds and bookies' favourites ahead the Grand Final

By Lauren Jack

Published 13th May 2025, 12:59 BST
Updated 16th May 2025, 15:19 BST

The Eurovision Grand Final is upon us, but who are this year’s favourites to win?

Following two intense rounds of semi-finals, just 26 countries remain in the running to win Eurovision 2025.

The 69th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, this year’s Grand Final will take place in Basel, Switzerland. But with some shock eliminations during the semi-finals, which acts are among the bookies’ favourites to win?

Current favourites include Austria, France and Sweden — who are leading the pack with odds of 5/6 — but with points decided not just by juries, but the public as well, countries such as Finland or Estonia could very well cause upset.

Now as part one of the “Big 5” Eurovision countries, the UK could stand a chance of not being dead last during Eurovision 2025 with increased odds of 66/1 for Remember Monday’s What The Hell Just Happened? following semi-final 2. Meanwhile, acts such as San Marino and Israel fell down the list of possible winners.

It’s all still to play for ahead of the Grand Final on Saturday, so here are the winning odds from Eurovision 2025 according to Paddy Power, and which countries are the favourites to win.

Sweden remains the current front runner to win Eurovision 2025, with KAJ’s track Bara Bada Bastu. The unusual song – which has odds of 5/6 – could see one of Eurovision’s most successful countries ever secure another victory.

1. Sweden: Bara Bada Bastu by KAJ — 5/6

Representing Austria at this year's Grand Final, JJ's unique Eurovision song Wasted Love has a very good chance of winning with odds of 3/1.

2. Austria: Wasted Love by JJ — 3/1

An icon in French music, Louane is among the bookies’ favourites to win with odds increasing to 6/1 following her performance in semi-final 2 with song maman.

3. France: maman by Louane — 6/1

Ahead of the Eurovision 2025 Grand Final, the Netherlands saw their chances of winning dip with odds of 22/1. The country is being represented by Claude with his catch tune C'est La Vie.

4. Netherlands: C'est La Vie by Claude — 22/1

