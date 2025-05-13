Australia's 2025 Eurovision Entry, Go-Jo during rehearsals. | Alma Bengtsson / EBU

Here is the running order for Eurovision semi-final 2.

There’s just one more Eurovision semi-final to go, with the UK set to show Europe exactly what they have in store for the Grand Final.

Following the first semi-final of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest on Tuesday, Slovenia, Azerbaijan, Croatia, Cyprus, and Belgium have already been eliminated from the competition - despite one country having been an early favourite.

With just ten more places available in the Grand Final, Thursday’s semi-final will see 16 countries go head to head onstage in Basel, Switzerland.

And, for a second year, the semi-finals include performances from the “Big 5” – the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain – who already have their place in final secured as a result of their country’s financial contribution to Eurovision. Host nation Switzerland also automatically qualifies.

Remember Monday rehearsing What The Hell Just Happened? for United Kingdom at St. Jakobshalle. | Sarah Louise Bennett / EBU

Remember Monday, who are representing the UK, will perform during semi-final 2 which means that fans in the UK will actually be able to vote.

But if you’re interested in what the competition is like, here is the Eurovision semi-final 2 running order.

Eurovision semi-final running 2 running order

The second Eurovision semi-final will take place on Thursday, May 15 with the following countries set to perform:

Australia: Go-Jo – Milkshake Man Montenegro: Nina Žižić – Dobrodošli Ireland: EMMY – Laika Party Latvia: Tautumeitas – Bur Man Laimi Armenia: PARG – SURVIVOR Austria: JJ – Wasted Love United Kingdom: Remember Monday – What The Hell Just Happened? Greece: Klavdia – Asteromáta Lithuania: Katarsis – Tavo Akys Malta: Miriana Conte – SERVING Georgia: Mariam Shengelia – Freedom France: Louane – maman Denmark: Sissal – Hallucination Czechia: ADONXS – Kiss Kiss Goodbye Luxembourg: Laura Thorn – La Poupée Monte Le Son Israel: Yuval Raphael – New Day Will Rise Germany: Abor & Tynna – Baller Serbia: Princ – Mila Finland: Erika Vikman – ICH KOMME

Which countries have already performed?

On Tuesday, the first semi-final saw 18 countries perform in an attempt to make it through to the Grand Final.

As follows, here are the countries which have already performed in the Eurovision semi-finals:

Iceland: VÆB – RÓA

Poland: Justyna Steczkowska – GAJA

Slovenia: Klemen – How Much Time Do We Have Left

Estonia: Tommy Cash – Espresso Macchiato

Spain: Melody – ESA DIVA

Ukraine: Ziferblat – Bird of Pray

Sweden: KAJ – Bara Bada Bastu

Portugal: NAPA – Deslocado

Norway: Kyle Alessandro – Lighter

Belgium: Red Sebastian – Strobe Lights

Italy: Lucio Corsi – Volevo Essere Un Duro

Azerbaijan: Mamagama - Run With U

San Marino: Gabry Ponte – Tutta L’Italia

Albania: Shkodra Elektronike – Zjerm

Netherlands: Claude – C’est La Vie

Croatia: Marko Bošnjak – Poison Cake

Switzerland: Zoë Më – Voyage

Cyprus: Theo Evan – Shh

Unlike others, Spain, Italy and Switzerland had already pre-qualified for the Grand Final, leaving just ten acts to go through.