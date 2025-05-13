Eurovision 2025: The semi-final running orders in full — including when the UK will perform

Lauren Jack
By Lauren Jack

Search and Trends Writer

Comment
Published 13th May 2025, 15:51 BST
Australia's 2025 Eurovision Entry, Go-Jo during rehearsals. placeholder image
Australia's 2025 Eurovision Entry, Go-Jo during rehearsals. | Alma Bengtsson / EBU
Here is the running order for Eurovision semi-final 2.

There’s just one more Eurovision semi-final to go, with the UK set to show Europe exactly what they have in store for the Grand Final.

Following the first semi-final of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest on Tuesday, Slovenia, Azerbaijan, Croatia, Cyprus, and Belgium have already been eliminated from the competition - despite one country having been an early favourite.

With just ten more places available in the Grand Final, Thursday’s semi-final will see 16 countries go head to head onstage in Basel, Switzerland.

And, for a second year, the semi-finals include performances from the “Big 5” – the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain – who already have their place in final secured as a result of their country’s financial contribution to Eurovision. Host nation Switzerland also automatically qualifies.

Remember Monday rehearsing What The Hell Just Happened? for United Kingdom at St. Jakobshalle.placeholder image
Remember Monday rehearsing What The Hell Just Happened? for United Kingdom at St. Jakobshalle. | Sarah Louise Bennett / EBU

Remember Monday, who are representing the UK, will perform during semi-final 2 which means that fans in the UK will actually be able to vote.

But if you’re interested in what the competition is like, here is the Eurovision semi-final 2 running order.

Eurovision semi-final running 2 running order

The second Eurovision semi-final will take place on Thursday, May 15 with the following countries set to perform:

  1. Australia: Go-Jo – Milkshake Man
  2. Montenegro: Nina Žižić – Dobrodošli
  3. Ireland: EMMY – Laika Party
  4. Latvia: Tautumeitas – Bur Man Laimi
  5. Armenia: PARG – SURVIVOR
  6. Austria: JJ – Wasted Love
  7. United Kingdom: Remember Monday – What The Hell Just Happened?
  8. Greece: Klavdia – Asteromáta
  9. Lithuania: Katarsis – Tavo Akys
  10. Malta: Miriana Conte – SERVING
  11. Georgia: Mariam Shengelia – Freedom
  12. France: Louane – maman
  13. Denmark: Sissal – Hallucination
  14. Czechia: ADONXS – Kiss Kiss Goodbye
  15. Luxembourg: Laura Thorn – La Poupée Monte Le Son
  16. Israel: Yuval Raphael – New Day Will Rise
  17. Germany: Abor & Tynna – Baller
  18. Serbia: Princ – Mila
  19. Finland: Erika Vikman – ICH KOMME

Which countries have already performed?

On Tuesday, the first semi-final saw 18 countries perform in an attempt to make it through to the Grand Final.

As follows, here are the countries which have already performed in the Eurovision semi-finals:

  • Iceland: VÆB – RÓA
  • Poland: Justyna Steczkowska – GAJA
  • Slovenia: Klemen – How Much Time Do We Have Left
  • Estonia: Tommy Cash – Espresso Macchiato
  • Spain: Melody – ESA DIVA
  • Ukraine: Ziferblat – Bird of Pray
  • Sweden: KAJ – Bara Bada Bastu
  • Portugal: NAPA – Deslocado
  • Norway: Kyle Alessandro – Lighter
  • Belgium: Red Sebastian – Strobe Lights
  • Italy: Lucio Corsi – Volevo Essere Un Duro
  • Azerbaijan: Mamagama - Run With U
  • San Marino: Gabry Ponte – Tutta L’Italia
  • Albania: Shkodra Elektronike – Zjerm
  • Netherlands: Claude – C’est La Vie
  • Croatia: Marko Bošnjak – Poison Cake
  • Switzerland: Zoë Më – Voyage
  • Cyprus: Theo Evan – Shh

Unlike others, Spain, Italy and Switzerland had already pre-qualified for the Grand Final, leaving just ten acts to go through.

The Eurovision 2025 Grand Final will be live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 8pm on Saturday, May 17.

