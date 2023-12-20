6 things you can watch on Christmas Day instead of the King's Speech

For those looking to miss the annual royal address on Christmas Day, here are 6 alternative options.

While the King’s Speech will be broadcast on a number of TV channels, there are certainly options out there for those who are looking to avoid it.

King Charles III will give his second festive address to the nation at 3pm on Christmas Day. As per tradition, the monarch will reflect on the year in a ten minute pre-recorded video which is broadcast on TV, radio and online.

However, not every family celebrating the holiday will want to tune in, which is why we’ve compiled this list of 6 things to watch on Christmas Day instead of the King’s Speech.

The Great Christmas Bake Off 2023 – Channel 4

One option to avoid the King’s Speech is The Great Christmas Bake Off on Channel 4. The festive special begins at 1.55pm on Monday and will finish at 3.10pm; the same time as the royal address. You can then entertain yourself with The Italian Job which comes on at 3.10pm.

Britain's Favourite Christmas Songs – Channel 5

Hosted by Strictly Come Dancing’s Anton Du Beke, on Channel 5 from 1.10pm to 3.10pm you can tune into a countdown of the most memorable Christmas songs of all time. Be warned, this could mean that you lose Whamaggedon.

Deck the Halls – ITV2

Starring Danny DeVito and Matthew Broderick, Christmas film Deck the Halls airs on ITV 2 from 2.50pm until 4.40pm. The family friendly film could help keep children entertained – alongside their presents from Santa.

The Kid Who Would Be King – E4

This fantasy adventure stars Rebecca Ferguson, Patrick Stewart and Louis Ashbourne Serkis – the son of actor Andy Serkis – in a twist on the tale of King Arthur. Kicking off at 1.45pm on E4, this film could be the cure for a mid-afternoon lull in activities, completely avoiding the royal address.

The Mask – 5Star

5Star will show 1994 comedy The Mask from 2.55pm on Christmas Day; just before the King’s address begins. Starring Jim Carrey and Cameron Diaz, the film is a good dose of escapism.

Annie (1982) – More 4

Over on More 4, you can catch the 1982 version of Annie from 12.50pm. Running until after the King’s Speech, the one thing you won’t be able to avoid is getting It’s a Hard Knock Life getting stuck in your head.

Bonus: Channel 4’s Alternative Christmas Message