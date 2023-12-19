Christmas TV Guide 2023: The best films, TV specials, comedies and shows to watch this Christmas
What are the best films and TV shows on TV this Christmas? Including The Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2023 and Home Alone.
Christmas Day is fast approaching and with it is some excellent festive television!
A big Christmas dinner followed by a cheeky Bailey's can often result in us sprawling across the couch with our nearest and dearest and grabbing the remote control as we dive head first into festive TV - it is almost a Christmas tradition!
Films, TV specials, reruns and quiz shows are all showing this December to help us bring in the holiday and, to save you the job of needing to move from your couch, we have put together a list of the best Christmas TV so you don't have to!
From family fun programmes to entertain the kids to romantic comedy films and much loved comedy specials families, take a look at our guide to what you can watch on Christmas Day this year.
Films on TV at Christmas 2023
Saturday 23 December
Kung Fu Panda Holiday - 9.10am ITV2
A Cinderella Story: A Christmas Wish - 10.45am ITV2
How to Train Your Dragon 3: The Hidden World - 1.15pm BBC1
Sing - 1.15pm ITV1
Scrooged - 2.35pm Channel 4
Shaun The Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas - 2.50pm BBC1
How The Grinch Stole Christmas - 3.20pm ITV1
Home Alone 3 - 3.50pm ITV2
It’s a Wonderful Life - 4.30pm Channel 4
Fantastic Beasts - The Crimes of Grindelwold - 5.35pm ITV1
Paddington - 6.45pm BBC1
Men In Black 3 - 7pm Channel 4
Die Hard - 9pm Channel 4
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines - 9pm 4Film
The Shawshank Redemption - 9pm BBC Three
Lost At Christmas - 9.30pm BBC Scotland
A Ghost Story for Christmas: Lot No 249 - 10pm - BBC2
Sunday 24 December
Rocky 3 - 12.35am - ITV4
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues - 2.25am - Channel 4
The Secret Life of Pets - 1.05pm - ITV1
White Christmas - 1pm BBC2
It's A Very Merry Muppet's Christmas Movie - 1.40pm ITV2
The Grinch - 2.40pm ITV1
Home Alone 2: Lost In New York - 5.25pm ITV1
Hairspray - 6.45pm ITV2
Rocky 4 - 8pm ITV4
Last Christmas - 9pm BBC Three
There's Something About Mary - 9pm ITV2
The Mummy - 10pm ITV4
Murderville - 10.40pm BBC Three
Monday 25 December
The Gruffalo - 8.50am BBC1
How To Train Your Dragon: Homecoming - 9.15am BBC1
Wallace and Gromit: A Close Shave - 10.40am BBC2
The Addams Family 2 - 11.15am BBC1
Ice Ace - 2.15pm ITV2
Deck The Halls - 2.50pm - ITV2
Toy Story 4 - 3.10pm BBC1
The Italian Job - 3.10pm Channel 4
Sing 2 - 4.30pm ITV1
Jumanji - 4.40pm - ITV2
Home Alone - 5.30pm Channel 4
Edward Scissorhands - 7.30pm BBC Three
The Green Mile - 9pm ITV4
Forrest Gump - 9.45pm Channel 4
House Of Gucci - 11pm BBC Three
Pitch Perfect 2 - 11.45pm ITV1
Tuesday 26 December
Yesterday - 12.35am BBC1
The BFG - 1.55pm BBC1
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway - 3.15pm BBC One
The Great Escape - 3.30pm Channel 4
Raiders of the Lost Ark - 6.50pm ITV1
Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa - 9pm BBC Three
Click and Collect - 10.30pm BBC Three
Wednesday 27 December
Crazy Rich Asians - 12.25am BBC1
Ghostbusters - 3.50pm BBC1
Nolly - 9pm ITV1
Thursday 28 December
Inside Out - 11.30am BBC1
The Godfather - 11.20pm Channel 4
Friday 29 December
The Godfather Part II - 10.45pm Channel 4
Saturday 30 December
Four Weddings and a Funeral - 10pm Channel 4
Sunday 31 December
No Time to Die - 8.30pm ITV1
TV Specials/Documentary/TV shows
Saturday 23 December
Celebrity Masterchef: Christmas Cook-Off 2023 - 12pm BBC2
The Hairy Bikers: Coming Home For Christmas - 4:45pm BBC2
Christmas With Katherine Jenkins - 7.10pm BBC2
Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special - 8pm BBC Three
Victoria Wood - With All The Trimmings - 8.10pm BBC2
Inside Central Station (Documentary) - 8.30pm BBC Scotland
Sunday 24 December
Nigella: At My Table - 11am BBC2
Nigella's Amsterdam Christmas - 12pm BBC1
The Great Christmas Bake Off - 8.15pm Channel 4
Still Game - 9pm BBC Scotland
Not Going Out Christmas Special - 10pm BBC1
Monday 25 December
QI XL: Christmas Special - 12.15am BBC2
Billy Connolly: Made In Scotland - 2.15am BBC Three
The King's Speech - 3pm BBC1
You've Been Framed: Christmas Crackers - 3.15pm ITV1
Downtown Abbey: Christmas Special - 5.20 ITV3
Doctor Who - 5.55pm BBC1
Michael McIntyre's The Wheel: Christmas Edition - 6.50pm BBC One
Ghosts Christmas Special - 7.45pm BBC1
Call the Midwife - 8.15pm BBC1
Scot Squad: Christmas Special - 9pm BBC Scotland
Ricky Tomlinson Remembers...The Royale Family - 9pm BBC2
The Royale Family Christmas Special - 9.15pm BBC2
Still Game: Christmas Special - 10pm BBC Scotland
Caroline Ahearne: Queen of Comedy - 10.25pm BBC2
Mrs Browns Boys - 10.45pm BBC1
The Fast Show: Christmas Special - 11.35pm BBC2
The Vicar of Dibley: Christmas Special 2004 - 11.40pm BBC1
Tuesday 26 December
The Great British Sewing Bee: Christmas Special - 8am BBC2
The Chase Celebrity Christmas Special - 5pm ITV1
The Big Fat Quiz of the Year 2023 - 9pm Channel 4
Death In Paradise: Christmas Special - 9pm BBC1
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.