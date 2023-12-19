King’s Speech 2023: What time is the King’s Christmas speech 2023?
King Charles III will make his annual address to the nation on Christmas Day.
On Christmas Day, King Charles III will deliver his annual festive message for the second time.
Having delivered his first Christmas broadcast in 2022 following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the monarch is set to once more address the nation.
Last year, his speech marked the first King’s Christmas Day broadcast in almost 70 years. In the message, he said: “Christmas is a particularly poignant time for all of us who have lost loved ones. We feel their absence at every familiar turn of the season and remember them in each cherished tradition.”
The royal tradition allows the sovereign head of state to reflect on the year and national values in a 10 minute pre-recorded speech.
What time is the King’s Speech on TV?
The King’s Speech will be broadcast at 3pm on Christmas Day across BBC One, BBC Two, and BBC iPlayer, as well as on BBC Radio Four and BBC Sounds. It can also be watched on ITV One and Sky One.
For those looking to watch online, the Christmas Address has also been streamed on the Royal Family YouTube Channel and Facebook page in the past.
What will the King’s Speech address?
While the contents of the King’s Speech won’t be revealed until it airs, the Christmas address is used to reflect on the events of the year.
It is expected that King Charles III will touch on his coronation, as well as issues impacting the UK and around the world and looking ahead to 2024.
