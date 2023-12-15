Five must-watch television programmes for Christmas Day including the King's Speech
A number of famous faces and crowdpleasing programmes will be competing for viewers on Christmas Day.
From the comedy of Morecambe & Wise, to the drama of Eastenders, catching a bit of telly at Christmas is a tradition for millions of us.
And television bosses are always keen to win the ratings battle and bag the most watched programme of the day.
Here are five of this year's leading contenders to take the Christmas crown.
The King's Speech (3pm, BBC1 and BBC2)
King Charles' second Christmas Day broadcast since becoming monarch is the hot favourite to top the ratings on the big day. The content of the speech is confidential, however expect him to address the many issues that have affected the UK throughout the year, and look ahead to the New Year.
Doctor Who (5.55pm, BBC1)
Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor Who has got off to a successful start, with a little help from fellow Scot David Tennant. The Christmas episode is his official debut and will see him take on the Tardis assisted by new companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson). With Russell T Davies back as showrunner you can be sure that the writing will be sharp and funny.
The BBC period drama series about a group of nurse midwives working in the East End of London in the late 1950s and 1960s is a real festive favourite. The special episode sees Trixie and Matthew spending their first Christmas together asa newlyweds and having to cope with having Trixie's brother Geoffrey as a houseguest.
Strictly Come Dancing (4.40pm BBC1)
The now-traditional Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special is always popular. This year will see Dan Snow, Sally Nugent, Jamie Borthwick, Tillie Amartey, Danny Cipriani and Keisha Buchanan dance off to try and win the festive Glitterball Trophy, along withe the usual spectacular dances from the professionals.
The Masked Singer (9pm, STV)
Plenty of us will be shouting "take it off" at the television this Christmas, as another bunch of secret celebrities don outlandish outfits and sing. Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathon Ross will be on hand to try and guess who the famous faces are. The episode has filmed back in October but not a single name has been leaked,
