Whether you are looking to curl up with your pet pooch to watch something fun, want to play something that your pup might enjoy while you’re out, or you just really like dogs – there are a range of treats available for an evening of canine-related fun.

The streaming giant has a number of series and films where dogs are the main subject – from documentaries and animated movies, to feature films co-starring Hollywood legends.

Here are 10 available right now – best catch them, and their four-legged stars, before they go.

Read more:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

1. Seventeen In the film Seventeen, as part of a reintegration program at a juvenile detention center, 17-year-old Héctor forms an unbreakable bond with a dog as timid and aloof as he is. When the dog is adopted, a miserable Héctor escapes to look for him, an unlikely journey begins in the company of his older brother Ismael, their grandmother Cuca, two dogs, a cow and other animals. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

2. Hachi: A Dog's Tale Hachi: A Dog's Tale stars Richard Gere and is based on a true life story. When his master dies, a loyal pooch named Hachiko keeps a vigil for more than a decade at the train station where he once greeted his owner every day. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

3. Dogs Simply entitled 'Dogs', the two seasons of this documentary series explores the powerful bond between humanity and dogs. Whether it's the story of an astronaut, a priest, a military contractor, or the handler of a legendary university mascot, Dogs shows us how these beautiful animals occupy the same place in all of our hearts — one reserved not just for pets, but for family. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

4. White Fang An updated reimagining of Jack London's classic novel, White Fang is a thrilling tale of kindness, survival and the twin majesties of the animal kingdom and mankind. It follows the loving and magnificent canine hero, whose intense curiosity leads him on the adventure of a lifetime. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales