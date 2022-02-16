Here are the 10 best films coming to Netflix in March. Photo credit: Top - Netflix, Bottom - Shuttershock.

Netflix March 2022: 10 of the best movies new to Netflix UK next month - from Spiderman to Her

Netflix are adding a terrific arrays of movies to their platform in March. Here’s our pick of the best of movies available next month.

By Graham Falk
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 10:38 am
Updated Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 11:14 am

With a reported 213 million subscribers worldwide, it comes as no surprise that Netflix continues to dominate the other streaming platforms, as they jam pack the service with great new films every month.

And it’s no surprise to see streaming giant Netflix enter March with a big bang, as they continue to ensure their platform is stacked with great films throughout February, starring the likes of tinsel town royalty Joaquin Phoenix and Tobey Maguire.

There are also some highly anticipated brand new Netflix exclusive movies from Director Charlie McDowell on the way too.

Netflix’s new additions in March 2022 promise to be full of romance, intrigue and entertainment – and are, most importantly, binge-worthy.

Here are 10 of the best films that are being added to Netflix in March.

1. Windfall - March 18

Netflix exclusive Windfall stars Oscar nominated Jesse Plemons (Breaking Bad), Lily Collins and Jason Segel. The film begins when a man breaks into a tech billionaire's empty vacation home.

Photo: Netflix © 2022

2. The Master - March 1

Oscar nominated director Paul Thomas Anderson casts Philip Seymour-Hoffman in one of his last movies before his untimely death alongside Hollywood superstar Joaquin Phoenix. The film won numerous huge film awards on its release.

Photo: Ghoulardi Film Company/Kobal/Shutterstock

3. Save The Last Dance - March 1

Julia Stiles (10 Things I Hate About You) stars in early 00's teen hit Save The Last Dance, which follows Sara (Stiles) who loses her love for dancing after a family trauma, until she meets Derek, who helps rebuild her confidence.

Photo: Michael Tackett/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

4. Spiderman 2 - March 1

Tobey Maguire's Spiderman trilogy is completed, as Spiderman 2 joins the other his other two Spidet hits on Netflix UK.

Photo: Melissa Moseley/Marvel/Sony/Kobal/Shutterstock

