Streaming giant Netflix are set to lose a host of its most popular shows within the next month, as licensing deals due to end in March.

A shock to many Marvel fans, there are a number of shows from the Marvel Universe leaving the subscription platform, with viewers given warning that the next few weeks will be the final chance to watch their favourite shows on Netflix before the rights return to Disney, with their replacements all ready to be loaded onto the service.

However, they may be leaving soon, but there are still a few weeks left to binge on some of the most popular shows of the last few years – but where is the best lace to start?

Take a look at the top 9 shows we suggest you catch before they leave Netflix in March.

1. The Truman Show The Truman Show sees one of Jim Carrey's best performance of his already stunning career.

2. The Punisher Marvel's The Punisher is another of Netflix's casualties this month, with the critically acclaimed Jon Bernthal show moving to Disney +.

3. Zombieland and Zombieland: Double Tap The Zombie smash hit has a star studded cast, with Jesse Eisenberg taking the lead role, backed by Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson and Abigail Breslin. Funny, scary and full of great one liners - and don't forget the most important art - the rules!

4. American Horror Story The anthology horror television series American Horror Story will see every season removed from Netflix at the beginning of the month. Not seen it? Get binging now.