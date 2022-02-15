There can be no denying the growth in popularity in true crime documentaries has grown year on year, as streaming giant Netflix pack their platform with chilling tales.

Be it morbid curiosity or a desire to find out more details about the crimes committed, the popularity of serial killer .documentaries have risen immensely – there’s no better place than Netflix for an abundance of choice.

And it stands to reason, with Netflix offering superb range of choice when it comes to true crime documentaries and docuseries. Those that centre their focus on the world’s most evil criminals – serial killers – are still the most popular, however.

If you’re looking for something new to watch, take a look at our list of the highest-rated serial killer true crime series now streaming on Netflix, based on viewer ratings from popular review site Rotten Tomatoes.

But how do you know which are the most informative and respected ones to watch? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

This list is in no particular order.

1. The Confession Killer (2019) The Confession Killer follows the tale of Henry Lee Lucas, who was linked to over 600 murders in the US, making him the most prolific serial killer in history. However, things are not all they seem.

2. American Murder: The Family Next Door (2020) Watched in 52 million households worldwide, American Murder: The Family Next Door follows the Watts family as 34-year-old Shanann Watts and her two young daughters go missing in Frederick, Colorado. With an ending that is simply heartbreaking, this story made headlines worldwide.

3. Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer (2021) Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer follows the spellbinding true story of how one of the most brutal serial killers in American history was hunted down, caught and brought to justice.

4. The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness (2021) The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness follows the story of David Berkowitz, who is a convicted serial killer and wrecked havoc on New York in the 1970s. The documentary, however, looks in depth at the murders, and examines some shocking theories.