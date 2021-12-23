Animated comedy shows have had mass appeal for decades now, creating some of the world’s most loved characters and iconic TV moments. The Simpsons, Family Guy, South Park. Futurama. The list is endless.

And, as expected, streaming giant Netflix are currently offering some of the best new animated adult TV series around, with a host of exclusive originals and modern classics rivalling our most loved animated comedies.

New to Netflix? Or just looking for the best animated shows available? Take a look at 10 of the most popular animated television series currently screening on the streaming platform.

1. Rick and Morty Rick, a mad scientist drags his grandson, Morty, to a host of his crazy, sci-fi adventures. And Wubba Lubba Dub Dub - it's great!

2. BoJack Horseman BoJack Horseman has been one Netflix's biggest successes, and has extended into it's sixth season. The series follow BoJack, who was the star of the hit television show "Horsin' Around" in the '80s and '90s, but now he's a washed up, Hollywood living hasbeen.

3. F Is For Family Into its fifth season, popular animation F is For Family sees comedian Bill Burr and Emmy award-winner Michael Price, transport back to the 1970s, a time when political correctness, helicopter parenting and indoor smoking bans weren't part of the character's vocabulary.

4. Big Mouth Big Mouth has been another huge hit on Netflix that is into it's fifth season. This coming of age cartoon has even won an Emmy.