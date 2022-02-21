Cat Burglar: Netflix UK Charlie Brooker interactive cartoon release date, how to watch Cat Burglar series

We’re not even two months into the year, and already Netflix have seen the likes of All Of Us Are Dead and Inventing Anna smash viewing figures as it battles to maintain dominance over the streaming market.

And now, Netflix are bringing something a little bit different to their platform, with Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker releasing ‘interactive’ animated show Cat Burglar on the streaming giant’s service.

Following on from the success of Bear Grylls’ You Vs Wild and Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest, Cat Burglar is the latest release in a stream of new exclusive interactive shows from Netflix that the subscription service describe as a “fun way to experience Netflix.”

CAT BURGLAR (L to R) James Adomian as Rowdy and Alan Lee as Peanut in Cat Burglar.

With interactive titles, Netflix give viewers the opportunity to “make choices for the characters” and “shape the story” as they go, adding “each choice leads to a different adventure, so you can watch again and again, and see a new story each time.”

What is Netflix new show Cat Burglar about?

The animated show sees main character Rowdy the Cat seek to evade Peanut – a security dog, as he attempts to steal some prize paintings.

Already described by Netflix itself as “edgy, over-the-top, absurd, offbeat and witty”, viewers will be asked a series of rapid fire questions in order to help Rowdy escape the attentions of Peanut. Rowdy’s fate is decided based on the viewers answers, making the show interactive and based upon viewers ability to direct him.

However, should the viewer answer the question incorrectly, Peanut will punish Rowdy, allegedly, in hilarious ways.

So – it certainly sounds interesting!

Who is in the cast of Cat Burglar?

Charlie Brooker takes the reigns as the creator of the show, following his immensely successful career which has seen him create critically acclaimed sci-fi drama Black Mirror and play a key role in 90s satirical cult classic comedy show Brass Eye.

The series is written by Emmy award winner Mike Hollingsworth (Bojack Horseman) and James Bowman

The cast includes Alan Lee, James Adomian and Trevor Devall.

When is Cat Burglar released on Netflix UK?

Charlie Brooker’s new show will premiere on Netflix UK on February 22, and will be available to watch from 8:01am BST. Cat Burglar is recommended for anyone over the age of 13 years old.

To watch it, you will need a Netflix subscription, which you can purchase here on a monthly rolling basis. Prices range from £5.99 to £13.99 a month.

