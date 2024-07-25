It’s nearly time for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe to take over the theatres, gyms, hotels, streets and pubs of Scotland’s Capital.
Taking place from August 2-26 (although there are previews in the days running up to the official launch), there are over 3,500 shows taking place, from comedy and music, to theatre and spoken word.
In recent years circus has become a bigger part of the Fringe than ever - thanks in no small part to the Underbelly establishing a Circus Hub on the city’s Meadows.
Here are 10 of the most eye-catching circus shows you can enjoy this August.
1. Circus Baobab: Yé!
The home of circus at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe is Underbelly’s Circus Hub on the Meadows, with traditional 'big top' tents housing a series of spectacular shows. One of the most eye-catching shows this year is Circus Baobab - collective of artists from Guinea and the diaspora bring their debut show, 'Yé' to Edinburgh. It promises to showcase "acrobatics, vertiginous human pyramids, hand-to-hand combat and contortion" from August 3-24. | Contributed
2. 360 ALLSTARS
Coming to the Assembly Hall from August 1-26 as part of a huge world tour, '30 ALLSTARS' looks like being one of the most spectacular shows in town. The one hour show crams in BMX, basketball, breakdancing, beatboxing, acrobatics, drumming and lots more into a "supercharged urban circus" featuring several World Champion and World Record-holding artists and athletes. | Contributed
3. Circa Humans 2.0
The sell-out, 5-star smash hit Fringe phenomenon 'Circa Humans 2.0' returns by popular demand. A tightly woven choreography of bodies, pulsing with originally composed music. Intimate, primal and deeply engaged with the challenge of being human. Be amazed at Underbelly’s Circus Hub on the Meadows from August 2024. | Contributed
4. YUCK Circus
Promising as many chuckles as gasps of wonder, the Aussie 'YUCK' Circus troupe combine high-flying acrobatics and dance with comedy. They'll be at Assembly George Square Gardens from August 1-25. | Contributed