1 . Circus Baobab: Yé!

The home of circus at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe is Underbelly’s Circus Hub on the Meadows, with traditional 'big top' tents housing a series of spectacular shows. One of the most eye-catching shows this year is Circus Baobab - collective of artists from Guinea and the diaspora bring their debut show, 'Yé' to Edinburgh. It promises to showcase "acrobatics, vertiginous human pyramids, hand-to-hand combat and contortion" from August 3-24. | Contributed