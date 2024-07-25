It’s nearly time for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe to take over the theatres, gyms, hotels, streets and pubs of Scotland’s Capital.
Taking place from August 2-26 (although there are previews in the days running up to the official launch), there are over 3,500 shows taking place, from comedy and dance, to theatre and spoken word.
There is also a great selection of music on offer - including talented artists delivering sets of songs from some of the famous names in the business.
These tribute acts give you the chance to hear legendary songs from artists who have passed away - or who are simply too big to play anywhere smaller than an enormodome.
Here are 10 of the most eye-catching tribute acts appearing this August.
1. Johnny Cash and Neil Diamond
You get two legendary songbooks for the price of one in 'Cash and Diamond: Tribute Show' at Frankenstein Pub's Bier Keller from August 5-24. Multi-award winning singers Pete Storm and Pete Sinclair channel Johnny Cash and Neil Diamond to deliver all the hits, from 'Walk The Line' and 'Ring of Fire', to 'Sweet Caroline' and 'Cracklin' Rosie' | Getty Images
2. ABBA
For fans of Sweden's biggest ever musical expert, 'ABBA Gold The Concert' willbe at the Liquid Room for three nights only from August 16-18. "Featuring an all-star cast of the UK's finest musicians and vocalists, ABBA Gold The Concert is packed with all of ABBA's greatest hits, stunningly authentic costumes, superb choreographed dance routines and a sprinkling of light-hearted humour which make this a show which is not to be missed." | FilmPublicityArchive/United Arch
3. Amy Winehouse
Much-missed English singer and songwriter Amy Winehouse is celebrated in 'Back to Black: The Music of Amy Winehouse' at theSpace @ Surgeons' Hall from August 2-24. Starring Reine Beau backed by the award-winning Night Owl Shows band, you'll hear 'Valerie', 'Rehab', 'Back to Black' and many more. | Getty Images
4. Adele
There's no need to travel to Las Vegas or Munich to hear the songs of pop superstar Adele this August. Ella McCready and the Night Owl Band have sold out gigs all over the world paying tribute to the singer with all the hits including 'Rolling In the Deep', 'Someone Like You' and 'Set Fire to The Rain'. They are playing theSpace @ Symposium Hall with '21: The Music of Adele' from August 2-25. | Getty Images