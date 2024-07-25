4 . Adele

There's no need to travel to Las Vegas or Munich to hear the songs of pop superstar Adele this August. Ella McCready and the Night Owl Band have sold out gigs all over the world paying tribute to the singer with all the hits including 'Rolling In the Deep', 'Someone Like You' and 'Set Fire to The Rain'. They are playing theSpace @ Symposium Hall with '21: The Music of Adele' from August 2-25. | Getty Images