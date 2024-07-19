2 . Sheeps

If sketch comedy is your thing then it's hard to beat Sheeps for chaotic nonsense with some serious intelligence at its core. The three former members of Cambridge Footlights – Liam Williams, Alastair Roberts and Daran Johnson – made their debut at the 2010 Fringe and have gone onto write and star in the likes of Stath Lets Flats, Ladhood and Uncle. 'The Giggle Bunch (That's Our Name For You)' is their first new show in six years and you can check them out at the Pleasance from July 31-August 25. | Contributed