It’s nearly time for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe to take over the theatres, gyms, hotels, streets and pubs of Scotland’s Capital.
Taking place from August 2-26 (although there are previews in the days running up to the official launch), there are over 3,500 shows taking place, from music and dance, to comedy and spoken word.
While the spotlight often falls on the comedy section, the Fringe also has a reputation for launching hugely successful theatre shows - everything from Tom Stoppard’s ‘Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead’ and Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s ‘Fleabag’, to hit musical ‘Six’, have premiered in Edinburgh.
Here are 10 theatre shows that are pretty much guaranteed to please in 2024.
1. Adam Riches: Jimmy
Former Edinburgh Comedy Award-winner Adam Riches is making the jump to the theatre section of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe for the first time this year - although there's always been a theatricality to his character comedy in particular. The story he's taking on in this one-man is tennis star Jimmy Connors' remarkable run at the 1991 US Open, more than a decade after he was the world's best player. Catch it at Summerhall from August 1-26. | Contributed
2. Shakespeare For Breakfast
A real Edinburgh Festival Fringe institution, Shakespeare for Breakfast is the perfect way to start an Edinburgh August day. Starting at 10am each morning, it offers a fun take on the Bard of Avon, plus a cuppa and a croissant. Back for a 33rd time, this year's play is "The Tempest meets 10 Things I Hate About You and High School Musical in a teen rom-com-romp". You can see it at C Aurora from July 31-August 25. | Contributed
3. Under Milk Wood
Fringe theatre legend Guy Masterson is celebrating his thirty years of coming to Edinburgh with a one-off performance of his remarkable one-man version of Dylan Thomas' Under Milk Wood - playing all 69 of the inhabitants of fictional Welsh seaside town Llareggub. It's an incredible feat of performace and memory that guarantees a standing ovation. It's on at the Pleasance at the EICC on August 14. You can also catch Masterson's similarly amazing version of Animal Farm at the same venue on August 18. | Contributed
4. Nation
The Roundabout at Summerhall is one of the best places at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe to enjoy a new piece of theatre and has provided many highlights over the years - including the original version of 'Baby Reindeer'. It's a strong lineup again this year. including this intriguing play from the creators of previous Fringe hits 'We Were Promised Honey!' and 'Five Encounters on a Site Called Craigslist'. Billed as an experiment in storytelling, it's "the story of a nation. It’s the story of a theatre. It’s the story of an audience. Outside there are people trying to get in. And in the middle of the room… apparently a show is taking place." It runs from 1-26. | Contributed