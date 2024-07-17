4 . Nation

The Roundabout at Summerhall is one of the best places at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe to enjoy a new piece of theatre and has provided many highlights over the years - including the original version of 'Baby Reindeer'. It's a strong lineup again this year. including this intriguing play from the creators of previous Fringe hits 'We Were Promised Honey!' and 'Five Encounters on a Site Called Craigslist'. Billed as an experiment in storytelling, it's "the story of a nation. It’s the story of a theatre. It’s the story of an audience. Outside there are people trying to get in. And in the middle of the room… apparently a show is taking place." It runs from 1-26. | Contributed