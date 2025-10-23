Two |Doors Down is set for its first live show. | BBC

One of the most popular Scottish television comedies of recent years is to take to the stage.

First dreamed up as a one-off Hogmanay special in 2013, Two Doors Down is a Scottish sitcom about a group of neighbours living in a typical suburban street.

Created by Simon Carlyle and Gregor Sharp, it has run for seven series and four Christmas specials, with a cast that includes Arabella Weir, Alex Norton, Doon Mackichan, Jonathan Watson and Elaine C. Smith.

In that time it has won BAFTA Scotland Awards for cast and crew, as well as a Best Comedy award at the 2017 Royal Television Society Scotland Awards.

The show ended after the death of co-creator Simon Carlyle in August 2023, but is now set to return for a Christmas special this year - and a huge live show at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro, following in the footsteps of Still Game.

Here’s how you can bag tickets.

When can I see Two Doors Down Live in Glasgow?

Two Doors Down Live will have a residency at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro from September 25-27, 2026. There will be a total of five shows at the moment (6.30pm shows on all three days and 2pm matinees on Saturday and Sunday) - but the run could be extended if tickets sell out.

When can I buy tickets for Two Doors Down at the Hydro?

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10am on Friday, October 31, here.

To give yourself the best chance of tickets make sure you have a Ticketmaster account and are signed in well before the tickets go on sale. You’ll then be allocated a postition in the queue and it’s just a matter of keeping your fingers crossed.

Are there any presales for Two Doors Down Live at the Hydro?

As has become standard, there is a presale available so you can get your hands on tickets before they go on general sale.

Ticketmaster are inviting fans to pre-register for a presale here by Tuesday, October 28, at 4pm. If you sign up you’ll be sent a code to buy tickets from 10am on Wednesday, October 29.

How much are tickets to see Two Doors Down at the Hydro?

Depending on where you are sitting tickets will cost from £36-£81.95 (plus the inevitable booking fee).

What cast members will be appearing in Two Doors Down Live?

All the main cast members from the main show have been confirmed for the live version - meaning it will feature Alex Norton as Eric Baird, Arabella Weir as Beth Baird, Doon Mackichan as Cathy Whyte, Elaine C. Smith as Christine O’Neill, Graeme “Grado” Stevely as Alan, Jamie Quinn as Ian Baird, Jonathan Watson as Colin Whyte, Joy McAvoy as Michelle, and Kieran Hodgson as Gordon.

What will the Two Doors Down Live show be about?

The official teaser for the live show states: “ "When Eric and Beth invite the gang over to hear a big announcement from Ian, speculation is rife as to what it’s about. A trip abroad? A change of career? Or could he and Gordon be finally ready to confirm arrangements for the wedding of the year?

"Meanwhile, Christine’s got a new obsession, Alan and Michelle have a big night out planned, and Colin and Cathy are up to their usual - looking for a party.

"When Ian and Gordon arrive, their news takes everyone by surprise - but not as much as when Eric and Beth make an unexpected announcement of their own."

What else has been said about Two Doors Down Live?

Show creator Gregor Sharp said: “It’s always a treat to go to The Hydro to see a show so it’s a dream come true to be bringing Two Doors Down Live to such an amazing venue with the full cast from the TV series.

“They are an incredible group of performers, and we can’t wait to welcome the audience into Beth and Eric’s where we can guarantee there will be some surprises as well as the odd person behaving entirely true to form!”

