Tom Odell Glasgow Hydro Stage Times: Gigs, set times, support, tickets, age restrictions, setlist

Tom Odell has a big date with Glasgow. | Getty Images for Live Nation

One of Britain’s most popular singer-songwriters is on his way to Glasgow.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thom Odell found instant fame with his debut EP Songs from Another Love which earned him the BRIT Critics' Choice Award.

His debut album Long Way Down followed in 2013, then an Ivor Novello Award for Songwriter of the Year in 2014.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year’s album Black Friday featured the title track which became his most successful single to date.

Not one to hang around, he released his seventh studio album, A Wonderful Life, in September and is now on a world tour to promote it.

And there’s good news for Scottish fans - with a date in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Tom Odell playing Scotland?

Tom Odell is playing Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on Sunday, October 26. Doors will open at 6.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is supporting Tom Odell at his Glasgow gig?

Tom Odell has two support acts taking the stage before him at the Hydro. First up is Scottish singer-songwriter Katie Gregson-MacLeod who found fame when her song Complex went viral on TikTok. She has released four EPs to date, most recently this year’s Love Me Too Well, I'll Retire Early. The main support will then be provided by American singer-songwriter Chance Peña who appeared on reality television talent show The Voice when he was just 15. He released his latest album When I Change My Mind I Don’t Mean It earlier this year.

What are the stage times for Tom Odell in Glasgow?

Doors open at 6.30pm and no further official set times have been revealed. Having said that, judging from similar gigs at the venue, expect Katie Gregson-MacLeod onstage at around 7pm, followed by Chance Peña at around 7.30pm, Tom Odell to start at around 9pm and for the show to finish by 11pm.

Are tickets still available for Tom Odell?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig then you’re in luck - there are still tickets available, priced from £47.35 available here.

Are there any age restrictions at Tom Odell’s Hydro gig?

It’s over-14s only in the standing sections for the Tom Odell gig, and over-8s in the seated areas. All under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What will Tom Odell play?

Tom Odell seems to be playing a broadly similar setlist on every night of his current tour. Expect to hear the majority of the following, which he performed at a recent gig in Montreal.