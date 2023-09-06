It's actually 21 years ago today that iconic Scottish comedy Still Game debuted on TV and welcomed us all to the hilarious world of Jack and Victor.

Created by the comedic duo of Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill, Still Game has become of Britain's most loved comedies of all time over the past two decades, with several iconic lines still making audiences buckle with laughter.

Lasting a total of 17 years, the sitcom even developed into a stage show and made household names of every cast member such was its superb writing and comedic timing.

Believe it or not, it has been a full 21 years to the day (September 6 2023) since the BBC Scotland programme first aired on our screens, so to celebrate we've put together 10 of the best quotes from the show to give you a good giggle.

1 . Jack tries some cool patter with the kids “I like the PlayStation, d’you like the PlayStation?” Photo Sales

2 . When Jack is approaching the pearly gates and sees his late wife, sweary mouthed Victor has to ensure he comes back to life! "Back aff, ya spooky b***h!" Photo Sales

3 . Jack's words of wisdom "He who hingeth aboot getteth heehaw" Photo Sales