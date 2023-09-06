All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Still Game turned 21 years old today!Still Game turned 21 years old today!
Still Game turned 21 years old today!

Best Still Game Quotes: 10 of the funniest quotes from the iconic Scottish comedy series

It's actually 21 years ago today that iconic Scottish comedy Still Game debuted on TV and welcomed us all to the hilarious world of Jack and Victor.

By Graham Falk
Published 6th Sep 2023, 14:52 BST

Created by the comedic duo of Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill, Still Game has become of Britain's most loved comedies of all time over the past two decades, with several iconic lines still making audiences buckle with laughter.

Lasting a total of 17 years, the sitcom even developed into a stage show and made household names of every cast member such was its superb writing and comedic timing.

Believe it or not, it has been a full 21 years to the day (September 6 2023) since the BBC Scotland programme first aired on our screens, so to celebrate we've put together 10 of the best quotes from the show to give you a good giggle.

“I like the PlayStation, d’you like the PlayStation?”

1. Jack tries some cool patter with the kids

“I like the PlayStation, d’you like the PlayStation?”

Photo Sales
"Back aff, ya spooky b***h!"

2. When Jack is approaching the pearly gates and sees his late wife, sweary mouthed Victor has to ensure he comes back to life!

"Back aff, ya spooky b***h!"

Photo Sales
"He who hingeth aboot getteth heehaw"

3. Jack's words of wisdom

"He who hingeth aboot getteth heehaw"

Photo Sales
“When life hands you melons, make melonade!"

4. Another of Jack's mantras...

“When life hands you melons, make melonade!"

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:TVBBC Scotlandcomedy