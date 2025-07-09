Scotland has played host to a number of the world’s biggest artists already in 2025, with plenty more massive gigs still to come.

From nostalgic favourites such as Oasis to rising stars like Chappell Roan, which of these tours and gigs are bringing the most money to Scotland?

Home to cities such as Edinburgh and Glasgow, the country is a major hub for live music, attracting crowds from near and far. And with so many fans choosing to combine their love of concerts with travel, they often help boost the Scottish economy.

With so many huge gigs happening in Scotland this year, which are set to make the biggest “gigonomic” impact?

A new study by FlixBus has estimated how much fans will spend in total on gigs in Scotland, across tickets, accommodation, food and drink, travel, and other related costs. In total, the report found that the total revenue of live music events in Scotland is projected to reach a whopping £324,549,920 this year.

Unsurprisingly, Oasis’ reunion shows in Edinburgh top their list of the shows bringing in the most money, with their three dates expected to generate around £79,966,845 for the Scottish economy. But which other music events have made the list?

Here are the 13 gigs bringing the most money to Scotland in 2025.

1 . Oasis With three upcoming shows at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on August 8, 9 and 12, Oasis expected to bring in £79.97 million to the Scottish economy with 210,000 fans attending. Of that number, more than 73,000 are from outside of the local area. | Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

2 . TRNSMT TRNSMT is then estimated to contribute £60.79 million to the Scottish economy. Held from July 11–13 at Glasgow Green, around 50,000 people will be at the festival each day – around 120,000 total. That's around £21 million spent in non-local accommodation. | John Devlin

3 . Chappell Roan Meanwhile, with two shows at the Royal Highland Showgrounds in Edinburgh on August 26 and 27 – her only non-festival dates in the UK this year – Chappell Roan is expected to contribute around £36.31 million to Scotland's gig economy. The study estimates that food and drink spend alone will be around £9 million, while ticket sales bring in £8.7 million. | Lauren Jack

4 . AC/DC AC/DC will also put on a huge show at Murrayfield Stadium on August 24. The rock band has been forecast to deliver £24.14 million to the Scottish economy with around 70,000 attendees expected – 35% coming from outside the region. | Getty Images