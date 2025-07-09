Scotland has played host to a number of the world’s biggest artists already in 2025, with plenty more massive gigs still to come.
From nostalgic favourites such as Oasis to rising stars like Chappell Roan, which of these tours and gigs are bringing the most money to Scotland?
Home to cities such as Edinburgh and Glasgow, the country is a major hub for live music, attracting crowds from near and far. And with so many fans choosing to combine their love of concerts with travel, they often help boost the Scottish economy.
With so many huge gigs happening in Scotland this year, which are set to make the biggest “gigonomic” impact?
A new study by FlixBus has estimated how much fans will spend in total on gigs in Scotland, across tickets, accommodation, food and drink, travel, and other related costs. In total, the report found that the total revenue of live music events in Scotland is projected to reach a whopping £324,549,920 this year.
Unsurprisingly, Oasis’ reunion shows in Edinburgh top their list of the shows bringing in the most money, with their three dates expected to generate around £79,966,845 for the Scottish economy. But which other music events have made the list?
Here are the 13 gigs bringing the most money to Scotland in 2025.