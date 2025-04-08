Chappell Roan playing the Manchester Academy in 2024. | Lauren Jack

One of the biggest new pop stars of recent years has announced a huge gig in Edinburgh.

Chappell Roan rose to global fame after her debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess became a sleeper hit months after its release in 2023 - thanks to the single Good Luck, Babe! which went top 10 around the world.

Further hits followed, including Hot to Go! and Pink Pony Club, and she won the award for Best New Artist at the Grammy Awards.

Her concert last year at Glasgow’s O2 Academy was one of the hottest gigs of the year, selling out far in advance, and there’s good news for Scottish fans, as she’s coming back in summer 2025.

Here’s everything you need to know to get a golden ticket.

When is Chappell Roan playing Scotland?

Chappell Roan will play Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Showgrounds at part of the Summer Sessions series of concerts on Tuesday, August 26.

When are tickets on sale for Chappell Roan?

Tickets for the gig go onsale at 9am on Friday, April 11. You can find them here.

Make sure you have a Ticketmaster account, know your password, and are signed in well before tickets go on sale to give yourself the best chance.

Are there any presales for Chappell Roan’s Edinburgh gig?

As has become common, there are several ways to get your hands on tickets before the general sale.

The presale for the Summer Sessions newsletter has already taken place - and sold out. But there are two more chances to grab tickets before Friday.

Gigs in Scotland have a presale starting at 9am on Thursday, April 10. To access, register here.

Ticketmaster also have a presale starting at 9am on Thursday, April 10, which you can access by registering here.

How much will Chappell Roan’s Edinburgh gig tickets cost?

General admission tickets for Chappell Roan’s Edinburgh gig are priced at £72.80. Meanwhile VIP tickets cost £110.90. Each order will also have an additional £3.25 ‘handling fee’ added to it.

What do the VIP Chappell Roan tickets include?

If you opt for the £110.90 VIP tickets you will have access to “an exclusive area withing the event arena, offering views of the Main Stage”. You will also have access to a variety of street food offerings, seating, enhanced toilet facilities and an exclusive indoor lounge and bar area which will remain open until 11pm.

Where else is Chappell Roan playing?

Chappell Roan is currently only playing two other gigs in the UK this summer - as part of the Reading and Leeds Festival.

Are there any age restrictions for Chappell Roan’s Edinburgh show?

It’s over 12s only for the gig and anybody under 16 needs to be accompanied by an adult over the age of 21 (one adult per group of four under-16s).