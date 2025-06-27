From TRNSMT Festival to concerts from huge stars such as Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish and Kneecap in Glasgow, July is set to be a huge month for music in Scotland.

Even for those outside of the Central Belt, there’s Dundee’s Discovery Festival from July 25 to 27, with shows from headliners including Ocean Colour Scene, The Human League, and Tom Jones.

Then, up in Aberdeen there’s Quayside Concerts headlined by Deacon Blue, Ministry of Sound Classical, Tide Lines, Calum Bowie and the Kaiser Chiefs, all to celebrate the 2025 Tall Ships Races.

There are many, many more individual gigs taking place around the country outside of these massive events. So, whether you’re looking for last-minute ticket inspiration or you’re curious about what’s going on where you are, here are all of the gigs taking place in Glasgow, Edinburgh and beyond in July 2025.

1 . Lucy Dacus at Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow — Tuesday, July 1 Following a show at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall on June 30, Lucy Dacus will then head to Glasgow to perform at The Barras on Tuesday, July 1 with support from Jasmine 4.T. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Playing at the Usher Hall in Edinburgh on Tuesday, July 1 are Australian soul group The Teskey Brothers. Playing at the Usher Hall in Edinburgh on Tuesday, July 1 are Australian soul group The Teskey Brothers. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Chris Brown at Hampden Park, Glasgow — Tuesday, July 1 The controversial American R&B artist Chris Brown is still set to play Hampden Park in Glasgow on July 1, after being released from jail on a £5 million bail. He has been accused of causing grievous bodily harm to a music producer, with a further court date set for July 11, and a trial scheduled for October. | Getty Images Photo Sales