Scottish singer-songwriter Tom Walker is an ambassador for Campaign Against Living Miserably. | Getty Images for Bauer

The phone-free gigs for CALM in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Stirling will also see Nina Nesbitt, Bradley Simpson, Nathan Evans & Saint PHNX and Caity Base perform.

Musicians including Tom Walker, Nina Nesbitt, and Declan McKenna will play three intimate gigs across Scotland to raise money for charity.

In support of suicide prevention charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), the stars will perform in Edinburgh, Stirling and Glasgow in May. Other acts involved in the project include Bradley Simpson, Nathan Evans & Saint PHNX and Caity Baser.

Nathan Evans & Saint PHNX | Supplied

With each gig set to be a phone-free celebration of music, tickets will cost just £12.20 each - the same amount of money it takes to fund a call to CALM’s free-to-access suicide prevention helpline, with 30% of all sales going toward the charity.

Here’s everything you need to know about getting tickets.

Tom Walker, Declan McKenna and Nathan Evans & Saint PHNX to headline phone free gigs in Edinburgh, Stirling and Glasgow

There are three shows taking place across Scotland in support of CALM, with two acts taking to the stage each night.

Tom Walker and Nina Nesbitt will perform at the opening gig at Edinburgh Assembly Rooms on Friday, May 2. Then on Tuesday, May 6, Declan McKenna and Bradley Simpson will play the Albert Halls in Stirling.

Finally Nathan Evans & Saint PHNX and Caity Baser will entertain audiences at Glasgow’s Old Fruit Market on Saturday, May 10.

Here are the Scottish phone-free gigs for CALM at a glance:

Friday, May 2: Tom Walker and Nina Nesbitt, Edinburgh Assembly Rooms

Tuesday, May 6: Declan McKenna and Bradley Simpson, Stirling Albert Halls

Saturday, May 10: Nathan Evans & Saint PHNX and Caity Baser, Glasgow Old Fruit Market

Wondering how the events will be phone-free? Each venue will use Yondr phone pouches for the duration of the evening to ensure that mobile phones and any other recording equipment isn’t used during the performances.

This technology has been used in some schools, as well as large shows such as Ghost at the OVO Hydro.

How to get tickets for Scottish shows

To get tickets to see any of the gigs raising money for CALM, you first need to register your interest in advance.

Tickets won’t go on sale until 10am, on Thursday, April 17 but fans must sign up ahead of time to book tickets.

Declan McKenna performs during day one at TRNSMT Festival 2024 at Glasgow Green. | Getty Images

How much are tickets?

Tickets will cost £12.20 each, with 30% of all sales going towards the suicide prevention charity.

Simon Gunning, CEO of CALM, said: “CALM started its life in music, having been set up by Factory Records’ Tony Wilson. It’s part of our DNA, and a key tool in our fight against suicide. Music, and musicians, truly are a lifeline for so many people going through tough times, and it’s apt that these three gigs are taking place in the lead up to Mental Health Awareness Week.