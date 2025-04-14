Tom Walker & Declan McKenna among headliners for phone-free Scottish gigs to raise money for charity
Musicians including Tom Walker, Nina Nesbitt, and Declan McKenna will play three intimate gigs across Scotland to raise money for charity.
In support of suicide prevention charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), the stars will perform in Edinburgh, Stirling and Glasgow in May. Other acts involved in the project include Bradley Simpson, Nathan Evans & Saint PHNX and Caity Baser.
With each gig set to be a phone-free celebration of music, tickets will cost just £12.20 each - the same amount of money it takes to fund a call to CALM’s free-to-access suicide prevention helpline, with 30% of all sales going toward the charity.
Tom Walker, Declan McKenna and Nathan Evans & Saint PHNX to headline phone free gigs in Edinburgh, Stirling and Glasgow
There are three shows taking place across Scotland in support of CALM, with two acts taking to the stage each night.
Tom Walker and Nina Nesbitt will perform at the opening gig at Edinburgh Assembly Rooms on Friday, May 2. Then on Tuesday, May 6, Declan McKenna and Bradley Simpson will play the Albert Halls in Stirling.
Finally Nathan Evans & Saint PHNX and Caity Baser will entertain audiences at Glasgow’s Old Fruit Market on Saturday, May 10.
Here are the Scottish phone-free gigs for CALM at a glance:
- Friday, May 2: Tom Walker and Nina Nesbitt, Edinburgh Assembly Rooms
- Tuesday, May 6: Declan McKenna and Bradley Simpson, Stirling Albert Halls
- Saturday, May 10: Nathan Evans & Saint PHNX and Caity Baser, Glasgow Old Fruit Market
Wondering how the events will be phone-free? Each venue will use Yondr phone pouches for the duration of the evening to ensure that mobile phones and any other recording equipment isn’t used during the performances.
This technology has been used in some schools, as well as large shows such as Ghost at the OVO Hydro.
How to get tickets for Scottish shows
To get tickets to see any of the gigs raising money for CALM, you first need to register your interest in advance.
Tickets won’t go on sale until 10am, on Thursday, April 17 but fans must sign up ahead of time to book tickets.
How much are tickets?
Tickets will cost £12.20 each, with 30% of all sales going towards the suicide prevention charity.
Simon Gunning, CEO of CALM, said: “CALM started its life in music, having been set up by Factory Records’ Tony Wilson. It’s part of our DNA, and a key tool in our fight against suicide. Music, and musicians, truly are a lifeline for so many people going through tough times, and it’s apt that these three gigs are taking place in the lead up to Mental Health Awareness Week.
“The theme this year is community, and there really is no greater community than music, and the collective experience of live music in particular - especially when we get a chance to switch off from our phones for a few hours. We’re incredibly grateful to all the artists involved, including our Ambassador Tom Walker.”
