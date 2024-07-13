Three days of music kicked off at Glasgow Green on Friday

Dependable as it is, TRNSMT can still serve up some surprises. On the first sun-dappled day of its 2024 edition, Travis popped up in one of the on-site bars to play a surprise set and Craig David commandeered the dodgems for a 20-minute UK garage takeover.

Over on the Main Stage, the reformed original line-up of Sugababes were also feeling nostalgic for the early Noughties, applying their superb harmonic blend to sublime debut single Overload, R&B ballad Too Lost In You and the perky pop of About You Now. Next up, Declan McKenna brought style, charisma and some sunshine indie pop to the party.

On the River Stage, upcoming Celtic rockers Brògeal were TRNSMT attendees-turned-players, eyeing a future Main Stage fixture, while the festival is practically a home game for indie stompers The Snuts, who compensated for their blander offerings with the fiendishly hooky Hallelujah Moment.

Flavour du jour The Last Dinner Party brought some interesting ingredients and pedigree guitar playing to the King Tut’s Stage in a set characterised by melodrama, flamboyance, some Bowiesque blowouts and the world’s biggest keytar.

While the crowds flocked to Example, Garbage frontwoman Shirley Manson, mighty of voice and resplendent in designer tartan, was left wondering “I don’t know if you know who the f*** we are”. Undeterred, she went walkabout down in the crowd, while her bandmates maintained their tight alt.rock formation.