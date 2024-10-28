The theatrical band have announced four UK tour dates, including a phone-free performance at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro.

Swedish rock band Ghost have announced a huge show in Glasgow as part of their biggest tour to date.

Best known for songs such as Mary on a Cross, the Grammy Award-winning group will kick off their world tour in Manchester next April, with shows lined up for London and Birmingham as well as the OVO Hydro.

With Papa and his ghouls having summoned their congregation, here’s how you can get tickets, pre-sale and more for Ghost’s Glasgow show.

Ghost UK tour dates 2025

Glasgow will be the second stop of Ghost’s massive 2025 world tour, with a show set for Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

Here are all of Ghost’s 2025 UK tour dates:

Tuesday, April 15 2025 - Manchester AO Arena

Wednesday, April 16 2025 - Glasgow OVO Hydro

Saturday, April 19 2025 - London O2 Arena

Sunday, April 20 2025 - Birmingham Utilita Arena

The clergy will then continue spreading their music around Europe, then North American and Mexico.

When do tickets go on sale?

Ghost tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday, November 1. For all UK dates, fans will be able to purchase tickets from Ticketmaster, with a limit of eight per person.

For the best chance of purchasing tickets, fans should make sure they are logged into their Ticketmaster account ahead of the sale beginning. Ticketmaster open their waiting room up to fifteen minutes before any sales.

You should ensure you are somewhere with a stable internet connection to avoid being kicked from the queue, and avoid opening the sale in multiple windows.

Ghost pre-sale

If you would like the best chance at securing tickets to see Papa and his ghouls in Glasgow, then don’t fear: there are a number of pre-sale options available.

Fans who are registered for Ghost’s mailing list will be able to access artist pre-sale from 10am on Tuesday, October 29. In addition, O2 or Virgin Media customers will also be able to access Ghost pre-sale tickets via O2 Priority from 10am on Tuesday.

You can also sign up for another pre-sale with Live Nation. Simply register for their mailing list to receive access to Ghost pre-sale tickets from 10am on Thursday, October 31.

There is also the Spotify pre-sale, which is available for top fans of Ghost who listen to the band via the streaming platform. Eligible fans will receive an email with an exclusive code to purchase pre-sale tickets from 12pm on Thursday, October 31.

Ghost hold their Best Metal Performance Grammy. | AFP via Getty Images

Ghost Glasgow pre-sale tickets

If you’re looking specifically for Glasgow and want less competition then there are two exclusive pre-sales for their OVO Hydro show.

If you’re an OVO customer, you can register for the OVO Live rewards program using your membership number to access Ghost pre-sale tickets from 10am on Tuesday, October 29.

In addition, Scottish fans can get pre-sale tickets for Ghost’s Glasgow show by signing up for an account with Gigs in Scotland. This pre-sale will kick off at 10am on Thursday, October 31.

How much are Ghost tickets?

Ghost ticket prices will vary from venue to venue, however for their Glasgow show fans can expect to pay anywhere from £52.80 for regular tickets to £475.70 for VIP options.

No ticket prices are currently available for their London or Manchester shows, however ticket prices for Birmingham will range from £53.90 to £121.90.

All UK Ghost shows to be ‘phone-free experience’

If you were hoping to see capture pictures of Ghost’s UK shows you will be out of luck.

No phones, cameras or recording devices of any type will be permitted within the venue, and as such you will need to surrender your phone into a Yondr pouch which will only be unlocked at the end of the show.

Don’t worry though - with these pouches your phone will remain on you at all times and you can still use it, albeit only in the designated Phone Use Areas.