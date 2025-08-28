The Mary Wallopers Glasgow: Everything you need to know about tickets for Irish band's Barrowland residency
The Mary Wallopers have announced they will play a five-night residency in Glasgow this winter.
The Irish folk group will take over the Barrowland Ballroom from December 17-21 for a “Five-Night Stand”.
The news comes following the band’s set at Victorious Festival in Portsmouth, which was cut short after they called for a “free Palestine” and displayed the Palestine flag on stage. The incident led a number of bands to pull out of the festival the last minute, including The Last Dinner Party, Cliffords and The Academic.
As well as announcing the series of shows, The Mary Wallopers shared a video for their new single The Juice.
On social media, they wrote: “Jaysus that was some weekend, feels weird to be back to the scheduled programmes but sure look, we’ll keep er lit.
“We are buzzing to announce a 5 night stand in our fave venue the [Barrowland Ballroom] in December! Tickets are on general sale Friday 29th of August at 10am.”
Here’s everything you need to know about tickets for The Mary Wallopers’ Barrowland shows.
When will The Mary Wallopers take over the Barrowland Ballroom?
The Mary Wallopers residency at Glasgow’s Barrowland Ballroom will take place from Wednesday, December 17 until Sunday, December 21.
Here are all of the dates for The Mary Wallopers: Five Night Stand at the Barrowland Ballroom:
- Wednesday, December 17
- Thursday, December 18
- Friday, December 19
- Saturday, December 20
- Sunday, December 21
When do The Mary Wallopers Glasgow tickets go on sale?
General sale for The Mary Wallopers’ Glasgow shows will begin at 10am on Friday, August 29.
They will be available through sites including Ticketmaster and SeeTickets.
Is there presale?
Presale for The Mary Wallopers: Five Night Stand began at 10am on Wednesday for fans signed up to the band’s mailing list.
It is the only presale option available for the series of shows and will end at 9am on Friday, August 29.
How much are The Mary Wallopers Glasgow tickets?
Ticket prices for The Mary Wallopers’ Barrowland Ballroom shows will start at £31.35 (including fees) on sites such as Gigantic and See Tickets, though prices may vary slightly due to booking fees on Ticketmaster.
What is the Barrowland Ballroom capacity?
The Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow has a capacity of 1,900 people standing.
Are there any restrictions?
If you are looking to get tickets for The Mary Wallopers: Five Night Stand in Glasgow, there is a limit of 8 per person. That being said, there is nothing to stop you from getting a ticket for each night should you choose to do so.
Due to the Barras being a standing only venue only those over the age of 14 may attend, and any under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over 18.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.