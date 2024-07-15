Thousands of music fans enjoyed three days of music at this year's TRNSMT festival at Glasgow Green.Thousands of music fans enjoyed three days of music at this year's TRNSMT festival at Glasgow Green.


TRNSMT 2024: Here are 25 pictures of the crowds at Glasgow Green - spot your friends

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 15th Jul 2024, 11:57 BST

The acts on stage may be important, but it’s the audience that make TRNSMT different from other music festivals.

Over 120,000 fans have packed into Glasgow Green for Scotland’s biggest music festival - TRNSMT.

Conceived as a replacement for the much-missed T in the Park, the first TRNSMT took place in 2017, with a lineup including Radiohead, Kasabian and Biffy Clyro.

Since then there have been five further edition, with headliners including Pulp, Sam Fender, Queen and Adam Lambert, Arctic Monkeys, The Killers, Paolo Nutini and Lewis Capaldi.

This year’s event - the seventh - saw Liam Gallagher, Gerry Cinnamon and Calvin Harris top the bill over the three days.

And the Scottish weather played ball, with only a few spots of rain and plenty of sun.

Here are 25 pictures of the crowds having fun.

Fans arrive at TRNSMT on the Friday.

1. Flying the flag

Fans arrive at TRNSMT on the Friday. | Getty Images

Arriving at Glasgow Green for TRNSMT 2024.

2. Welcome

Arriving at Glasgow Green for TRNSMT 2024. | Getty Images

Some of the first revellers through the gate on TRNSMT Friday.

3. It's good to be back

Some of the first revellers through the gate on TRNSMT Friday. | Getty Images

Music fans watch Picture This performing at day one of the TRNSMT Festival 2024.

4. A picture of happiness

Music fans watch Picture This performing at day one of the TRNSMT Festival 2024. | Getty Images

