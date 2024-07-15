TRNSMT 2024: Here are 25 pictures of the crowds at Glasgow Green - spot your friends

Over 120,000 fans have packed into Glasgow Green for Scotland’s biggest music festival - TRNSMT.

Conceived as a replacement for the much-missed T in the Park, the first TRNSMT took place in 2017, with a lineup including Radiohead, Kasabian and Biffy Clyro.

Since then there have been five further edition, with headliners including Pulp, Sam Fender, Queen and Adam Lambert, Arctic Monkeys, The Killers, Paolo Nutini and Lewis Capaldi.

This year’s event - the seventh - saw Liam Gallagher, Gerry Cinnamon and Calvin Harris top the bill over the three days.

And the Scottish weather played ball, with only a few spots of rain and plenty of sun.

Here are 25 pictures of the crowds having fun.

