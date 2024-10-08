The Last Dinner Party: Everything you need to know about Glasgow show as band resume tour after cancelled gigs
The Last Dinner Party have resumed their tour after several of their scheduled shows were cancelled due to “an unforeseen illness in the band”.
The Brit-winning band cancelled shows in Lincoln and Cardiff at the end of September, before calling off headline dates in Birmingham, Nottingham, Bristol and Southampton “following medical advice”.
However, The Last Dinner Party have since resumed their tour with the first of two shows at 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin on Monday, October 7.
Is The Last Dinner Party’s Glasgow show cancelled?
No. The Last Dinner Party’s Glasgow show will go ahead as scheduled at the O2 Academy on Thursday, October 10.
A statement on social media revealed that the band was “excited to resume” their tour following the short break. It read: “This week has been absolutely crucial in restoring our health to the point where we can give you the best performances we possibly can.
“Again, we want to express how truly sorry we are to have missed the shows this past week and how grateful we are to you all for supporting and understanding whilst we take the time needed to feel better.”
They added: “We’re so happy to be revitalised and ready to be back at it again – we’ll see you soon.”
The cancellations came after the band expressed their disappointment when a Lincoln venue enforced a security policy which left fans, mostly male, feeling “uncomfortable and disrespected”.
The Last Dinner Party shared on social media that they were unaware of the policies, and stated that “they would not have been implemented had we been made aware of them in advance”.
When do doors open for The Last Dinner Party in Glasgow?
Doors open at 7pm for The Last Dinner Party’s O2 Academy Glasgow show.
While exact timings for their set have yet to be announced, fans can expect the band onstage from around 9pm.
In addition, there will be two support acts performing ahead of The Last Dinner Party.
The Last Dinner Party Glasgow support acts
For their Glasgow show, The Last Dinner Party will have two support acts; Kaeto and Lucia & the Best Boys - both of which are Scottish.
Kaeto is a Scotland-born but London-based singer-songwriter who has previously supported acts such as Bleachers while on tour. Her top songs include those such as Don’t Ask and U R Mine.
Meanwhile, Glasgow-based Lucia & the Best Boys will also provide support for The Last Dinner Party during their O2 Academy show. The indie rock band were recently nominated for the 2024 Scottish Album of the Year Award, with their top songs including So Sweet I Could Die and Perfectly Untrue.
The Last Dinner Party setlist
During their current tour, The Last Dinner Party has performed a broadly similar setlist each night with small changes every few shows.
During their previous Glasgow show on September 20 they played the following setlist:
- Prelude to Ecstasy
- Burn Alive
- Caesar on a TV Screen
- Second Best
- Beautiful Boy
- On Your Side
- Gjuha
- Sinner
- Portrait of a Dead Girl
- The Feminine Urge
- Call Me (Blondie cover)
- Mirror
- Big Dog
- My Lady of Mercy
- Encore: The Killer
- Nothing Matters
However, during their most recent show in Dublin on October 7, The Last Dinner Party switched things up slightly adding in a cover of Chris Isaak’s Wicked Game.
During other shows they instead performed a cover of Catherine Howe’s Up North.
