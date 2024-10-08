The Last Dinner Party’s show at the O2 Academy in Glasgow is expected to go ahead this week, despite earlier tour dates being cancelled.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Last Dinner Party have resumed their tour after several of their scheduled shows were cancelled due to “an unforeseen illness in the band”.

The Brit-winning band cancelled shows in Lincoln and Cardiff at the end of September, before calling off headline dates in Birmingham, Nottingham, Bristol and Southampton “following medical advice”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aurora Nishevci, Emily Roberts, Abigail Morris, Lizzie Mayland and Georgia Davies of The Last Dinner Party. | Getty Images for Coachella

However, The Last Dinner Party have since resumed their tour with the first of two shows at 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin on Monday, October 7.

Is The Last Dinner Party’s Glasgow show cancelled?

No. The Last Dinner Party’s Glasgow show will go ahead as scheduled at the O2 Academy on Thursday, October 10.

A statement on social media revealed that the band was “excited to resume” their tour following the short break. It read: “This week has been absolutely crucial in restoring our health to the point where we can give you the best performances we possibly can.

“Again, we want to express how truly sorry we are to have missed the shows this past week and how grateful we are to you all for supporting and understanding whilst we take the time needed to feel better.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Last Dinner Party’s previous Scottish shows include Trnsmt 2024 and another gig at the O2 Academy in September. | Getty Images

They added: “We’re so happy to be revitalised and ready to be back at it again – we’ll see you soon.”

The cancellations came after the band expressed their disappointment when a Lincoln venue enforced a security policy which left fans, mostly male, feeling “uncomfortable and disrespected”.

The Last Dinner Party shared on social media that they were unaware of the policies, and stated that “they would not have been implemented had we been made aware of them in advance”.

When do doors open for The Last Dinner Party in Glasgow?

Doors open at 7pm for The Last Dinner Party’s O2 Academy Glasgow show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While exact timings for their set have yet to be announced, fans can expect the band onstage from around 9pm.

In addition, there will be two support acts performing ahead of The Last Dinner Party.

The Last Dinner Party Glasgow support acts

For their Glasgow show, The Last Dinner Party will have two support acts; Kaeto and Lucia & the Best Boys - both of which are Scottish.

Kaeto is a Scotland-born but London-based singer-songwriter who has previously supported acts such as Bleachers while on tour. Her top songs include those such as Don’t Ask and U R Mine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Glasgow-based Lucia & the Best Boys will also provide support for The Last Dinner Party during their O2 Academy show. The indie rock band were recently nominated for the 2024 Scottish Album of the Year Award, with their top songs including So Sweet I Could Die and Perfectly Untrue.

The Last Dinner Party setlist

During their current tour, The Last Dinner Party has performed a broadly similar setlist each night with small changes every few shows.

During their previous Glasgow show on September 20 they played the following setlist:

Prelude to Ecstasy

Burn Alive

Caesar on a TV Screen

Second Best

Beautiful Boy

On Your Side

Gjuha

Sinner

Portrait of a Dead Girl

The Feminine Urge

Call Me (Blondie cover)

Mirror

Big Dog

My Lady of Mercy

Encore: The Killer

Nothing Matters

However, during their most recent show in Dublin on October 7, The Last Dinner Party switched things up slightly adding in a cover of Chris Isaak’s Wicked Game.