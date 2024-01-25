Scottish Brit Winners: Here are all 10 artist from Scotland to win a Brit Award - including Lewis Capaldi
What do Simple Minds, Paulo Nutini, Big Country, Chvrches, The Bay City Rollers, The Proclaimers, Primal Scream and The Waterboys have in common? The are all Scottish acts who have never won a Brit Award.
First held in 1977, when The Beatles' 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band' won Best Album, the Brit Awards celebrate the best in music both at home and abroad.
This year will be the 44th time the awards have been held and you would expect that Scotland - with its reputation for punching well above its weight when it comes to music - would be pretty well represented when it comes to the hundreds of winners over the years.
In fact, only 10 Scottish artists have given a winning speech at the Brits podium - although they do have 27 trophies between them (mainly thanks to Annie Lennox).
It should be said that there are a few other Scotland-adjacent Brit winners - with the soundtrack to Trainspotting winning Best Soundtrack/Cast Recording in 1997 and honourary Scot Rod Stewart winning the Outstanding Contribution to Music gong in 1993.
Meanwhile Dire Straits' (Best Album 1987 and Best British Group 1983 and 1986) singer Mark Knopfler was born in Glasgow, but his band are generally considered to be English.
So, as we hope for more Scottish success at the 2024 ceremony - Young Fathers, Calvin Harris, Lewis Capaldi and Barry Can't Swim are all nominated - here is the Scottish Brits roll of honour in full.