First held in 1977, when The Beatles' 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band' won Best Album, the Brit Awards celebrate the best in music both at home and abroad.

This year will be the 44th time the awards have been held and you would expect that Scotland - with its reputation for punching well above its weight when it comes to music - would be pretty well represented when it comes to the hundreds of winners over the years.

In fact, only 10 Scottish artists have given a winning speech at the Brits podium - although they do have 27 trophies between them (mainly thanks to Annie Lennox).

It should be said that there are a few other Scotland-adjacent Brit winners - with the soundtrack to Trainspotting winning Best Soundtrack/Cast Recording in 1997 and honourary Scot Rod Stewart winning the Outstanding Contribution to Music gong in 1993.

Meanwhile Dire Straits' (Best Album 1987 and Best British Group 1983 and 1986) singer Mark Knopfler was born in Glasgow, but his band are generally considered to be English.

So, as we hope for more Scottish success at the 2024 ceremony - Young Fathers, Calvin Harris, Lewis Capaldi and Barry Can't Swim are all nominated - here is the Scottish Brits roll of honour in full.

1 . Annie Lennox Annie Lennox is the most successful Scot in the history of the Brits. She has won a total of eight, including six for Best British Female Solo artist in 1984, 1986, 1989, 1990, 1992 and 1996. She also won the Best British Album Award in 1993 for 'Diva' and an Outstanding Contribution to Music award for her work with Dave Stewart in Eurythmics.

2 . Wet Wet Wet Despite having a string of top 10 hits - including huge number ones 'Goodnight Girl' and 'Love Is All Around', Wet Wet Wet have only won a single Brit Award. Marti Pellow and co. were presented with the British Breakthrough Act award in 1988.

3 . Eddi Reader As lead singer of Fairground Attraction Eddi Reader is the only Scottish artist to have won Best British Album and Best British Single in the same year - in 1989 for 'The First of a Million Kisses' and 'Perfect' respectively. She also won Best British Female Solo Artist in 1995.