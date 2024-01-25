All Sections
Scottish Brit Winners: Here are all 10 artist from Scotland to win a Brit Award - including Lewis Capaldi

What do Simple Minds, Paulo Nutini, Big Country, Chvrches, The Bay City Rollers, The Proclaimers, Primal Scream and The Waterboys have in common? The are all Scottish acts who have never won a Brit Award.

By David Hepburn
Published 25th Jan 2024, 16:27 GMT
Updated 25th Jan 2024, 16:29 GMT

First held in 1977, when The Beatles' 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band' won Best Album, the Brit Awards celebrate the best in music both at home and abroad.

This year will be the 44th time the awards have been held and you would expect that Scotland - with its reputation for punching well above its weight when it comes to music - would be pretty well represented when it comes to the hundreds of winners over the years.

In fact, only 10 Scottish artists have given a winning speech at the Brits podium - although they do have 27 trophies between them (mainly thanks to Annie Lennox).

It should be said that there are a few other Scotland-adjacent Brit winners - with the soundtrack to Trainspotting winning Best Soundtrack/Cast Recording in 1997 and honourary Scot Rod Stewart winning the Outstanding Contribution to Music gong in 1993.

Meanwhile Dire Straits' (Best Album 1987 and Best British Group 1983 and 1986) singer Mark Knopfler was born in Glasgow, but his band are generally considered to be English.

So, as we hope for more Scottish success at the 2024 ceremony - Young Fathers, Calvin Harris, Lewis Capaldi and Barry Can't Swim are all nominated - here is the Scottish Brits roll of honour in full.

1. Annie Lennox

Annie Lennox is the most successful Scot in the history of the Brits. She has won a total of eight, including six for Best British Female Solo artist in 1984, 1986, 1989, 1990, 1992 and 1996. She also won the Best British Album Award in 1993 for 'Diva' and an Outstanding Contribution to Music award for her work with Dave Stewart in Eurythmics.

2. Wet Wet Wet

Despite having a string of top 10 hits - including huge number ones 'Goodnight Girl' and 'Love Is All Around', Wet Wet Wet have only won a single Brit Award. Marti Pellow and co. were presented with the British Breakthrough Act award in 1988.

3. Eddi Reader

As lead singer of Fairground Attraction Eddi Reader is the only Scottish artist to have won Best British Album and Best British Single in the same year - in 1989 for 'The First of a Million Kisses' and 'Perfect' respectively. She also won Best British Female Solo Artist in 1995.

4. Belle and Sebastian

Glasgow indie heroes Belle & Sebastian were controversial winners of the 1999 British Breakthrough Act Brit (oddly for their third album). An award that was voted for online by the public in the early days of the internet, it turned out their (very) passionate fans knew a bit about computers and managed to help them beat hot-favourites Steps. Pete Waterman was very angry, while the two members of the band who turned up to the ceremony were noticeably confused by their win.

